Setting the stage to walk away

In speaking at the Rotary Club of West Nassau, and to reporters after the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest could not have been more blunt. The Free National Movement (FNM) is not a fan of the deal the Christie administration signed with PowerSecure to manage the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC).

“Quite frankly, the Bahamian people would be rightly upset, or should be, with this management deal, because there was nothing in it for the Bahamian people,” Turnquest told reporters yesterday.

He was asked to respond to the revelation that under the Christie administration PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million, and that four Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the BEC subsidiary, executives are paid over $1 million collectively in annual salaries.

“It is inconsistent with the desire for improved results when the management company can be rewarded for what I think most Bahamians, or most Nassuvians, say is an inadequate service,” Turnquest said.

“That’s all I can really say about that. Now there are contractual terms that I’m sure exist that govern whatever has happened.

“That is out of our control. Certainly it bears looking at. Certainly I, like you, live here. I pay that bill too. To see that kind of compensation and we experience the results that we have, it does leave a little bit of a bad taste as well.”

In February 2016, the Christie administration revealed it approved a deal allowing BEC to enter into a management agreement with the U.S. company, PowerSecure.

PowerSecure’s agreement provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year. However, the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus equal to 150 percent of the base fee.

The management services agreement has an initial term of five years, with the option to be extended for an additional five years upon the mutual agreement of the energy company and PowerSecure.

Under the firm’s management little has changed regarding the state of energy generation and distribution. The rates are still high; the service is still poor. In New Providence the electricity goes out regularly. There are also dips and surges. Between the dips and the outages and resumptions, equipment and appliances are destroyed in homes and businesses.

It is clear from Turnquest’s remarks that the Minnis administration is setting the stage to end the PowerSecure deal. To do so properly it has to evaluate the contract signed by the previous administration in order to determine how an exit could work. The government would be forced to pay an expensive claim after PowerSecure sues if it improperly breaks the contract.

The Bahamian people have no love for BEC, BPL or PowerSecure. They simply want cheaper reliable service. Bahamians support the government taking bold responsible action to ensure this happens.

We need a new electricity generation system in New Providence and several other major islands. We should not pursue piecemeal solutions.

In as much as it is possible we should consider renewable energy solutions. They are better for the environment and do not require paying for fuel.

PowerSecure’s days seem numbered. The new heads of government don’t seem to think its leadership is required to transform our energy sector.