Attacking the deficit

Many economic units (governments, private institutions, businesses and households) experience budget deficits from time to time. The deficit occurs because the amount of revenue coming in to the economic unit in any given time frame is insufficient to cover the expenses incurred over that same period.

As a result, the shortage (deficit) has to be covered by obtaining funds from other sources. In the case of the household, perhaps a loan from a bank or a generous family member would solve the matter. Private institutions could solicit donations or government grants, and businesses have the option of raising prices and or cutting staff.

Governments in general, and the Bahamas government in particular, have a much wider array of deficit-plugging measures, many of which have been used in the past, but there is at least one other measure infrequently used and yet it is perhaps the most painless of the entire lot.

Traditionally, governments have used their tax imposition facility. Recall the recent introduction of value-added tax, which would have been highly successful in eliminating the budget deficit had not the rise in public expenditure outpaced the additional revenue receipts. New taxes or an increase in existing taxes are hardly ever welcomed by the public – witness the blow-back on social media and by civic groups shortly after the passage of the new tax legislation.

Alternatively, governments could borrow directly from banks, issue debt instruments such as Treasury bills, registered stocks or bonds; in which case the national debt would increase, and if used too frequently the economic stability of the country would be at risk, not to mention the possibility of downgrades by international rating agencies.

Governments could also sell assets belonging to the state in order to avoid piling on additional debt. Such was the case in the sale of the Cable Beach hotels to make possible the mega-investment project Baha Mar. Although an effective way of battling the deficit problem, there are some extreme nationalists among us who are never happy with the sale of (we things) government assets.

More recently, the government announced its plan to attack the deficit by expenditure cuts: 10 percent across the board together with a hiring freeze and the termination of recently hired staff in the public and quasi-public sectors. While that approach is immediately effective, it is certainly not favored by those who would now join the ranks of the unemployed or those service providers who could no longer obtain government contracts.

There are obvious and serious downsides to all of the traditional measures used to attack the national deficit. And yet, numerous economic studies by academic, professional advisors and international agencies have repeatedly cautioned the Caribbean nations and The Bahamas that they were giving up too much revenue by way of concessions to the tourism sector. There is one such concession in The Bahamas that might be worth the while to look into with a view to deficit reduction without the need to impose new levies on the public, or the need to reduce services to the public because of cost-cutting measures.

Prior to the Great Recession The Bahamas introduced cruise ship incentive legislation, which in essence rebated a portion of the departure tax back to the cruise industry for bringing passengers over some stated total amount. Some of those cruise lines have purchased and developed their own islands in the Bahamian chain to service their clients and, by so doing, reduced the economic impact to the rest of the country.

Given the adverse effects of the recession and the persistent deficit, perhaps the time has come to signal to the cruise industry that we can no longer afford to rebate our departure tax, particularly to those cruise lines which have their own port facilities in The Bahamas.