Remember that lack of transparency doomed the PLP

It is unclear why Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade are rivals – but they are. They were two of the police force’s brightest. They were groomed to lead the organization from when they were young officers. They didn’t disappoint.

When it was time to choose a new commissioner after Reginald Ferguson’s brief term it came down to the two of them. Then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham selected Greenslade. Dames was named deputy commissioner. Dames left the force shortly after.

Dames ultimately entered frontline politics and ran for the Free National Movement (FNM) in the last election. He won the Mt. Moriah seat. We knew that if he were named national security minister he and Greenslade would not be together for long. The two, for whatever reason, prefer not to work together.

A few weeks into the FNM term the rumors started. Greenslade was leaving. Then it was said he is going to be an ambassador, likely to the United Kingdom, following in the footsteps of former Commissioner Paul Farquharson, who did the same.

We have gone beyond rumors now. Anthony Ferguson is acting commissioner. He addressed the media yesterday. He had no issue speaking about the high number of murders in recent weeks, but refused to clarify the whereabouts of Greenslade, who has been absent from the forefront for some time.

When asked about Greenslade’s status, Ferguson said, “I am not going to speak on anything other than crime this evening.”

Dames has also refused to clarify Greenslade’s status.

New administrations have the right to organize their agencies. They must. The people elected them to mandates. They must ensure the right team is in place in order for the people’s work to be done.

The commissioner of police holds a constitutionally protected office. The commissioner can only be dismissed by a constitutionally authorized panel — something that has never happened.

What has happened when governments want commissioners gone is they come to understandings with the officeholder. He steps aside and is given a comfortable post.

If both sides mutually agree, then so be it. What is odd about what is happening is that Greenslade seems gone and no one thinks it important to formally explain to Bahamians what has happened, and what is to happen.

This unnecessary secrecy harms the new administration. Being secretive gives the impression that something untoward is taking place. Greenslade has spent seven years as commissioner. If it has been agreed that that’s enough, and that Ferguson will succeed him after a transition period, then just say that.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) lost in part because it thought everything it did should be secret. The PLP was not accountable to the people. The people rejected nearly every PLP candidate at the election.

The new Free National Movement (FNM) administration should always lean toward transparency. It looks bad for the new acting commissioner to be unable to answer questions about his post in front of the media.

The old commissioner deserves the dignity of an announced departure and a proper farewell. He dedicated his life to policing. He sacrificed much over the years. The incoming commissioner deserves the respect of not having controversy surround his appointment. The government could clear this up with a brief statement.

The new administration should not get in the habit of engaging in PLPism. We rejected the practices of secrecy, telling half-truths and deception on May 10. Don’t disrespect your people.