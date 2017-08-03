Albany’s frustration is widely shared

We have written many times about the poor state of the electricity system in The Bahamas – and especially in New Providence. We have unreliable service that is expensive. There is also an environmental disaster at the Clifton Pier power plant. Oil has gone into the ground and sea. It’s estimated that it would take $100 million to clean it up.

It baffles us that successive administrations have let the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) descend to a state of collapse. Having a reliable and affordable source of energy is the beginning of any modern economy. Yet, we have chosen piecemeal solutions that have maintained the pathetic status quo.

When summer comes, the peak demand period, there are network meltdowns. The erratic service frustrates citizens and businesses. It destroys the appliances and machines of citizens and businesses.

Bahamians are frustrated. Yet no elected government has made change priority one and brought resolution.

On Tuesday a big investor voiced its frustration. The billion-dollar development Albany is insisting that government fix New Providence’s power woes as soon as possible.

Its Managing Partner Christopher Anand told members of Parliament and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during a tour of the development that it was even willing to invest $700 million to fix the island’s power problems under the former administration, but the offer was refused.

Anand spoke with passion addressing the power issue. The outages have affected the development’s residents, who are some of the richest in the world.

Maybe hearing it from a rich foreigner will help make our leaders realize that we must make the big investment and fix the state energy supplier. BEC, via its subsidiary Bahamas Power and Light, needs new generation and modernization. Hundreds of millions of dollars will have to be spent.

There are various ways that could happen. The state could do it alone. Or, it could enter into a type of power-purchase agreement.

It then needs to decide what type of power plant it wants. The consensus from experts seems to be natural gas. If that’s the best option, then so be it. If there is a way to incorporate solar, that would be good too as renewables are the future.

What must not happen is time wasting. The residents of New Providence – and several other major islands – have waited too long for relief.

A new more efficient plant with reduced costs would cut the price of electricity. This would amount to a massive tax cut across the economy, simulating growth and investment.

Fixing this issue needs to move to priority one for the Minnis administration. Make a decision and set it in motion. It will take years to build a new plant on New Providence.

The Bahamian people do not expect to go into another election with the same state of chaos we currently face. What is taking place is maddening. Political leaders should be embarrassed to head a country that can’t keep the lights on.

The Bahamian people and foreign investors who have a stake in the country must stay angry at this problem. We must remind government that we want it fixed now. We must harass our elected officials and constantly ask what is happening with BEC/BPL.

It is unacceptable in 2017 for a civilized nation to have the dreadful electricity service we pay ridiculously high amounts for.