The good and the bad of Papa Doug

The ambassador-designate of the United State to The Bahamas insulted our country in his visit to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. Doug Manchester, known as Papa Doug, described The Bahamas as a protectorate of the U.S.

Manchester initially said this to committee staff. Senator Bob Menendez asked about it during the questioning phase of his hearing. Manchester maintained the position. He said we are a protectorate for all intents and purposes.

Menendez kept pressing him. Manchester finally realized the inflammatory nature of his remarks. He still did not unequivocally and definitively withdraw the insult, however.

We hope it has been explained to him that we are not a protectorate – a country under the direct or partial control of a greater power – and that he is not coming to The Bahamas to be viceroy, governor or whatever other fantasy he might have. Acting like “ruler of the protectorate” as ambassador would lead to tense and dysfunctional relations between our countries.

That being said, Manchester made other remarks that should make The Bahamas hopeful.

“I herein pledge that if I am confirmed, I will do all in my power to advocate for U.S. companies and entrepreneurs to invest in The Bahamas,” he said.

“As our closest neighbor after Canada and Mexico, we must ensure that we maintain a strong presence there.

“We must demonstrate our own capabilities in The Bahamas to help the country create jobs and improve economic performance. When the world is working and families have incomes, it is a more secure place.”

Amen.

The U.S. is the richest and most powerful country in the world. We are off its border. But for some reason the capital flows that should result from our proximity and close ties do not happen.

Our number one industry is tourism. Our biggest resort, Atlantis, was developed by a South African and is now owned by a Canadian firm. Our second biggest hotel, Baha Mar, was developed by a Swiss, but is being sold to Hong Kong Chinese. Jamaicans own Breezes and Sandals, the two other major successful properties.

Our second industry is financial services. European firms have historically dominated that sphere.

The Bahamas has been in a cycle of stagnation-contraction for the last four years. Our unemployment rate has been in the double digits for nine years. Youth unemployment hovers between 25 percent and 30 percent.

We need investment. We need an American ambassador who is focused on growing our relationship through investment. Manchester is a billionaire. He could use his contacts to lure capital here. Bahamians would welcome that.

We are tired of having a relationship with the United States based on American drug trafficking concerns. Our security forces are well integrated. We have a government committed to law and order. Those matters should be procedural. We should focus on win-win trade and investment proposals.

The Chinese have gained economic influence because the U.S. is not in the game in The Bahamas. The Chinese have come to invest, whereas America harasses us about drugs and migrants.

Manchester’s investment-focused approach is what is needed. We want American investors to compete with the Chinese and bring capital to our shores.

America should not let others steal its place in this region. President Donald Trump often speaks of “winning”. We hope Manchester leads the way in “winning” investment influence over the Chinese and all others who seek dominance on their third border.