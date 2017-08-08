PLP whining should stop

In the period 2012 to 2017 two former Free National Movement (FNM) parliamentarians were arraigned before magistrates charged with criminal offenses. Former Senator John Bostwick, who was in his early 40s, came to court handcuffed. So did former Senator Fred Ramsey, who was in his late 70s. Bostwick and Ramsey were found guilty and fined.

At the time we do not recall members of the then governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) complaining about the “injustice” of the process faced by Bostwick and Ramsey. Everything was fine.

Fast-forward to today. Three former PLP parliamentarians – Kenred Dorsett, Frank Smith and Shane Gibson – have been charged with criminal offenses since the election. The same party that saw nothing wrong with what happened to Bostwick and Ramsey is now whining and complaining that a great injustice occurred toward its members.

PLP Senator Fred Mitchell and PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis have even used the ridiculous term “slave shaming” to describe what has happened. Such anachronistic rhetoric is bizarre. There are no slaves in The Bahamas. The person who convinced PLPs to use the term should be excluded from party strategy making.

Police have brought charges against three PLPs just like charges were brought against two FNMs during the PLP’s last term. The Crown will have to prove the allegations. The three PLPs have excellent defense attorneys who will represent them well. Juries of their peers will decide guilt or innocence – if the cases make it to juries. That is our system.

Former PLP MPs and Cabinet ministers are citizens of The Bahamas just like common people from Fox Hill and Kemp Road. No special standard should exist for them exempting them from investigation, indictment and arraignment.

We have seen police bring poor black men to court in all types of badgered conditions. Some have been bloody and handcuffed, accusing police of beating them. Some have been so injured, again, having complained of police abuse, that they could not walk. They were dragged in. We have seen police charge entire households for drug possession, including old people unlikely of involvement, just because they want to pressure a relative to plead guilty. In one of these cases an old woman shuffled to court dragging her oxygen tank with a mask on.

The PLP has shown no great passion in recent years regarding police arraignment policy. The PLP elite watched the manner in which poor people were brought to court and saw nothing wrong. Now that prominent PLPs are being treated this way, like the common people, the party is hysterical.

The PLP’s hypocrisy is offensive. The whining and complaining are part of an attempt to gain sympathy.

Bahamians should not be deceived. Ignore these complaints.

The PLP was rejected on May 10 because it nearly led The Bahamas to ruin. Two thirds of voters went against the party. We elected the FNM to govern. We sent the PLP to opposition with a mandate to reform itself.

The PLP needs wholesale change. It needs to apologize for nearly wrecking the country. Old faces need to be retired. A new message must be found. Honest candidates should be offered at the next election.

Until these things happen Bahamians will not consider reelecting the PLP.

The arraignment of PLPs should not be considered a crisis. It has happened before when they were in power. Two PLP MPs – Wilbert Moss and George Smith – were prosecuted during the Pindling era. Moss went to prison. Smith was exonerated.

Let’s stay calm and let the court do its work. That’s the best place for these matters to be adjudicated.