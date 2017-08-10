Crime’s unspoken victims

When we speak of tackling crime, we must not be too shallow in our thinking. The knock-on, generational, effect of this epidemic of violence is exponential, emotionally, socially and economically. We cannot speak only in terms of lives lost, but must always incorporate the indirect impact on those who surround them.

The psychological trauma rained upon the victims, family members and friends of those who are robbed, attacked or killed violently is part of the tragedy of this scourge that is little spoken of.

The evidence of the insidious, poisonous effect of crime is there, however. A 2014 report by U.S. investigative journalism outfit ProPublica highlighted a study involving hospital patients in inner-city communities in Atlanta in which a third of those questioned reported post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms: flashbacks, persistent feelings of fear or shame, alienation and aggression. The rate was as high as among veterans of the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Another study in Chicago in a hospital known for treating thousands of gunshot victims a year found that as many as 40 percent of patients screened demonstrated symptoms of PTSD, with this climbing yet further among those wounded by guns.

How often have we asked: What is the impact on the mental state of those who survive as family members of the murdered? Those who are there to witness it happening in their street? Those who are the students of a teacher taken from them so cruelly?

As reported recently by The Economist magazine, statistics suggest sufferers of PTSD then stand a much higher risk of developing other health problems, to be out of work, have marital problems, struggle in school or become teenage parents.

Many in our community, especially in parts of New Providence, report living in an almost constant state of fear. Those who have not been directly impacted increasingly feel a sense that it is only a matter of time.

Our institutional and community response to crime cannot and must not be thought of only in terms of slowing the rate of killings, of attacks, of subduing the growing sense of fear.

It has to include some means of assuaging the trauma experienced by those who have already become victims by association. And there are thousands of them; thousands who have received little to no support beyond the awful realization that grows with each passing day that they are one of many.

As we look for ways to stem the destruction wrought through violence, we must not ignore the silent devastation among those already left in its wake. Much more research and resources must be put into this public health aspect of our tragic crime situation.