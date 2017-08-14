The moral voice of unity

The people who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday are part of an ugly history in America. White supremacist groups such as the Klu Klux Klan murdered thousands of people in that country over the years in advancement of a hateful agenda.

There has been much progress since the days when Klansmen hanged black people from trees and took pictures for pleasure. Americans, black and white, stood against the vileness of racism. They engaged in non-violent resistance. They forced laws to be changed. They confronted America with the nastiness of the hate that birthed the republic. Things were far from perfect, but the progress was obvious.

The struggle for justice changed many people. In the public sphere it was no longer acceptable for mainstream politicians to say racists things, to court the underbelly of society. That changed with Donald Trump.

He made a crass, amoral decision to win the presidency. He calculated that he needed the racists. He also calculated that if he appealed to them, the majority of his right-wing base, who do not think they are racists, would stay with him. He was right.

During the campaign Trump directed his race- and ethnic-based attacks on Mexicans and Muslims. Mexicans were rapists and criminals. Muslims were barbaric pre-modern terrorists. The far right was thrilled. They had their man.

Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” was a phrase for them. He wanted to fuel nostalgia for a time when America was whiter, and ruled exclusively by whites.

Trump won. He brought people like Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, members of the far right, into his administration.

White supremacists marched on Saturday because they want to stop what America is becoming. They hate multiculturalism. They hate diversity. They hate people who are not white. They hate that America had a black president. They hate that people in the republic are learning to get along despite difference.

They also marched, attacked people and menaced a peaceful college town because they believe the leader of the country is sympathetic to their cause. After one of them used a car to run down counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring others, Trump would not condemn white supremacy. He only said he is against division and bigotry from all sides.

There was only one side marching to advocate hate. They were his supporters. His refusal to denounce white supremacy by name says who he is. It says what he believes. It shows what kind of America he wants to help create. He fuels the cause of the Klan and other hate groups by his unwillingness to condemn them by name.

We in The Bahamas have a complex history of race relations too. A racist white oligarchy ruled. The struggle that culminated in majority rule 50 years ago transferred political power to a government representative of the people.

We have done well since to work together, black and white, to build the commonwealth. There are, of course, still those who harbor resentment toward others based on race. We think they are in the vast minority, however. Those views are not the policy of any party or mainstream politician. Unity, by and large, has been adopted as the governing mindset.

Watching Trump, we must remember to keep our commitment to mutual respect and common dignity. The gains of decades past could easily be undone by loose irresponsible talk. Our people must be encouraged to think of themselves as Bahamians – a people of many races, faiths and creeds who live, work and love together across this chain of islands.

Let’s argue rigorously. Let’s march in protest of what we oppose. But in doing so let’s not reawaken the hate and division of the past.

We do not know where Trump will lead America. He is inspiring the worst of that great nation. The majority must rise and show him and the hatemongers who support him that they will not allow their country to be taken backward. America is so much better than its president and the misfits he has brought out of the abyss.