PLP chasing a lost cause

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) seems unwilling to take the free advice given by so many: Stop. Take a moment. Reassess. Reform.

Every week there is a statement by the party no one wants to hear. The latest is on unemployment.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said the drop in the unemployment rate announced on Friday – from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent – is “further empirical evidence that the PLP did the heavy lifting and laid a firm and strong foundation of progress on which to build”.

This is all part of PLP revisionism and the party’s inability to accept the fact that it was rejected because it was a horrible government.

The Bahamian people on May 10 spoke clearly. From Abaco and Grand Bahama in the north, to the MICAL islands in the south, the entire country voted for the PLP to be gone.

The people saw a PLP that insulted them in every way. There was corruption. The party ignored the will of the people in a referendum. The party tried to sell large parts of Andros and fishing rights to foreigners. Conflicts of interests were out in the open. Debt levels rose, as did taxes.

We could go on and on, but Bahamians remember why they voted the PLP out.

Here are some numbers for the opposition to ponder. The PLP lost the election to the FNM by 20 percentage points. Nearly two thirds of voters voted against the PLP. The party suffered the worst loss by seats of any sitting government in our independent history.

Bahamians think the PLP failed. They are angry with the PLP too because they think PLPs stole their tax dollars.

The now opposition should not boast. It should not seek vindication for its failed term. It should apologize, be humble and seek the forgiveness of the people on bended knee. The more the PLP speaks belligerently or tries to rewrite history, speaking of its successes between 2012 and 2017, the more it will anger Bahamians. Voters will think they have to send the party an even harsher message in 2022.

The PLP should be thinking of how to reform itself at the party’s convention in late October. It should ponder these questions: Is it still fine for a PLP leader to name as many stalwart councilors as he wants in order to protect his office? Should the PLP bring back candidates accused of corruption next election? What should be the party’s message going forward to appeal to a new generation?

The Bahamas needs two parties able to form a coherent government. By the vote of the Bahamian people on May 10 they do not think the current PLP is fit for office. We need the PLP to fix that. It would be unhealthy if we turn into a de facto one-party state.

The current PLP strategy of fire and fury, being hostile and aggressive, is nonsensical. Go and reform. Get rid of the tired faces and voices who are no longer useful. Recruit young Bahamians and give them authority to shape the message of the party and its structure.

Make the PLP strong and relevant again. Stop chasing a losing cause. You cannot convince us that Perry Christie was a good leader. You cannot convince us that his administration was effective. Trying only reminds us how out of touch the PLP is.