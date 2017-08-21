An important anniversary for our democracy

On August 19, 1992, the Free National Movement (FNM) defeated the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for the first time. The FNM had been in opposition for 20 years. The PLP had been in power for 25 years.

Sir Lynden Pindling styled himself the Moses of the people. He was PLP leader when they won in 1967 for the first time. He was head of the movement that wrestled power from the minority white oligarchy to the black majority.

The people were grateful. Pindling governments tore down racial barriers that prevented blacks from rising in all sectors. They expanded education across the country. They built many of the institutions of the modern Bahamian state.

The people rewarded their Moses. He was re-elected five times after 1967.

The people were seduced by Pindling. While he did well initially, he and the PLP became corrupt. He enriched himself. His party welcomed in drug traffickers and money launderers. Those drugs and the fast life destroyed our work ethic and people. Rather than working hard and saving, moving shipments and peddling poison became the way of the commonwealth.

With the family structure broken, children were raised on increasingly mean streets. They did not have the morality of old. Violent drug culture took over. This sin is as much the PLP’s legacy as leading us to majority rule.

Pindling knew the people loved him. He did not fear losing as his party descended into reprehensible corruption. Election after election he’d play the race card. He’d tell Bahamians a vote for the FNM would mean they’d again be under the subjugation of “the white man”. The people feared the past. They loved him. They kept him as their leader. He kept harming The Bahamas.

With de facto one-party rule under the spell of a corrupt leader our democracy was incomplete. For people power to work there must be at least two parties capable of forming government.

Our democracy became complete in 1992.

The FNM won led by a man who had hoped he’d one day be the PLP prime minister of The Bahamas. Hubert Ingraham was fired from Pindling’s Cabinet in 1984.

That Ingraham and the FNM convinced Bahamians, and that Bahamians were ready for change, saved The Bahamas. Continued Pindling rule would have led The Bahamas to being a full narco-state. Drugs would have been our currency. Violence our language. The challenges we face today with crime and violence are a joke to what would have been if Pindling remained in power.

People should never fall so in love with a party or person that they give either unchecked power. Power corrupts. From time to time regimes must be changed in order to keep elected officials humble and more likely to be in pursuit of the public interest rather than their own.

Our electorate has matured. We gave Pindling 25 years from 1967 to 1992. When we vote again in 2022 it will be 25 years since a government was re-elected. Parties now have to work hard to regain the people’s trust. The last FNM administration to win, for example, modernized the country, restored its international reputation and led the economy to boom times.

That change of government in 1992 showed Bahamians that it’s alright to move on from the past. In fact, change was a good thing. People’s lives improved. Their country was a more pleasant and fair place in which to live and raise a family.

We owe a lot to the FNMs who endured the abuses of the PLP for 20 years to make 1992 possible. They worked with Ingraham to make it possible. The 25th anniversary of that momentous victory passed on Saturday. August of 1992 was as significant as the majority rule victory of January of 1967. Revere both anniversaries. We are better because 1967 and 1992 happened.