Signs of change at BPL

The board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fired the company’s CEO, Pamela Hill, yesterday. Hill was hired as CEO in May 2016 shortly after the Christie administration signed a deal with PowerSecure to manage BPL.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne was asked why Hill was fired. She said she was not at liberty to disclose the reason.

In a press release, Osborne said PowerSecure has the right to appoint a new CEO under its management services agreement (MSA). She also declared that the board, which is government appointed, has issues with PowerSecure.

“We have addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe,” Osborne said in the release.

“The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the MSA of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.”

It is unclear whether PowerSecure intends to reimburse BPL for the missing funds. Last week, BPL fired three employees after it received an audit from Ernst and Young into a reported $2 million that went missing. The union representing the workers opposes the firings.

Osborne’s sharp rhetoric and timelines for PowerSecure to respond are further evidence of this administration’s dissatisfaction with the deal signed bringing in PowerSecure.

Last month while speaking to reporters at a Rotary event, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said what he thought of the deal.

“Quite frankly, the Bahamian people would be rightly upset, or should be, with this management deal, because there was nothing in it for the Bahamian people,” he said.

He was asked to respond to the revelation that PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million, and that four BPL executives were paid over $1 million collectively in annual salaries.

“It is inconsistent with the desire for improved results when the management company can be rewarded for what I think most Bahamians, or most Nassuvians, say is an inadequate service,” Turnquest said.

“That’s all I can really say about that. Now there are contractual terms that I’m sure exist that govern whatever has happened.

“That is out of our control. Certainly it bears looking at. Certainly I, like you, live here. I pay that bill too. To see that kind of compensation and we experience the results that we have, it does leave a little bit of a bad taste as well.”

It seems obvious that the Minnis administration is trying to exit the PowerSecure deal. The demands made by Osborne may be how that is done. If PowerSecure does not satisfy the requests made in the time set out, that failure seems likely to be what would be used to by the new government to exit the arrangement.

The Bahamian people are focused on results-based reform at BPL. They want reliable electricity that is cheaper. They elected the Free National Movement (FNM) to make that happen. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) failed to deliver.

If the new administration is trying to get out of this deal, we hope that is done within the terms of the agreement. Not doing so could make the government liable to damages.

Ultimately, though, Bahamians are unconcerned if the goal of cheaper, reliable electricity is reached with or without PowerSecure. They just want results and they want them quickly, as they have waited too long for value for money from the state energy supplier.