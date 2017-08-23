Who will run to be PLP leader?

Perry Christie served as Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader for 20 years. Before him Lynden Pindling led the organization for four decades. Leadership changes don’t happen that often in the oldest party in the country.

The upcoming race in late October results from Christie’s decision to step aside after the humiliating loss on May 10. His governing party ended up with only four seats. He lost his seat. It was the worst loss for a governing party in our history. It was the first time a sitting prime minister, Christie, lost his seat.

Philip Brave Davis serves as interim leader. His ambition has always been to lead the party and be prime minister. He’s running to be leader in two months.

He will have at least one challenger. Her name is Glenys Hanna-Martin. She’s been coy with the media thus far, but party insiders expect her to run. She is the daughter of a PLP icon, Arthur Hanna. She has been the MP for Englerston since 2002, and has twice served in Christie cabinets.

She does not think Davis is the right person to lead the PLP. We wonder how far she would take that argument in a campaign. If you say a person is unfit for the job, how do you come back and follow him if he beats you?

There is no love for her on the Davis side. Hanna-Martin and Obie Wilchcombe are close allies. Davis and Wilchcombe are rivals. A Davis win and consolidation of power could mean a political end for both of them.

The other potential challenger to Davis is Alfred Sears. He now seems like a visionary who had courage. He was willing to stand up to a leader who was delusional.

Sears ran arguing that the PLP needed radical reform. He was right. Leaders stay too long in the party. They should not have unlimited power to name as many voting delegates as they wish. New, untainted candidates are needed for the next election. The PLP needs a new message.

The problem Sears has is he’s not in the House of Assembly. In our system it is ideal – though not essential – for the party leader to be in the House, serving as leader of the opposition.

Whereas Hanna-Martin is all but certain to challenge Davis, Sears may not despite having a burning ambition to take over and transform the party.

Davis, 66, is the frontrunner. He has the money, connections and organizational experience to win. There are PLPs who are concerned about his age. He’ll be 71 in 2022. There are PLPs who are concerned about him being considered part of the old guard. They don’t think he could win an election at 71 trying to appeal to younger voters.

The problem for those PLPs is that it will be very, very difficult to beat Davis on the convention floor. He has directly helped many PLPs. They are likely to stay loyal to the man who used his money and influence to be there for them during times of need.

Two months out, the interim leader looks set to be confirmed. His greatest challenge will likely be what to do the day after. The PLP is at its lowest moment. The people are angry at its performance last term.

The distance between here and victory is so far for the PLP it will likely take several elections before the party is competitive again. Brave will have much rebuilding to do.