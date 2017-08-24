Being better parents in the new school year

Schools will open across the country in a few weeks. Thousands of children will be back in classrooms to be taught by teachers in our public and private schools.

Many parents will focus on purchasing items for their children to go back to school. It is admirable that so many are concerned enough to ensure their children are properly dressed and have the hardware necessary for learning. Bags, pens, pencils and shirts and pants, however, are not enough to ensure children leave school prepared for the job market and to be reasonable citizens in our society.

Our students have not been doing well in national exams for years. The poor results don’t shock us anymore. The average grade hovers around a D in the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams.

For children to succeed, parents, guardians and family members must take active roles in their education. Parents must set standards of acceptable behavior both physically and academically so their children know there is an aspiration for them greater than mediocrity.

Too many parents just send their children to school and hope the school teaches them something. They don’t know the names of their children’s teachers; they don’t know what their children are studying; they don’t know the names of their children’s friends. Such indifference usually leads to failure.

For all those parents who will spend hours in malls and shopping centers buying the world to make their children look cool or pretty, you should take up a new posture this school year. Commit to being interested in the academic and intellectual advancement of your children. Have a goal that they will be smarter and more successful than you.

Along with setting high standards for achievement and behavior, ask questions about what your child is learning; encourage your child to study; go to Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meetings; meet the teachers; help your child with homework.

When children know parents care and have standards they ensure are met, those children do better. Slack and irresponsible parents help create the next generation of deviants and criminals.

For those who have neglected their children when it comes to education, you can turn it around. Do better by getting involved. The school exists to help you. You the parent must lead the way to ensure that your child becomes a self-motivated and productive member of our society.