Social services minister must discuss the people’s business

We live in a democracy – a nation where ultimate power resides with the people. They determine the government. Via taxation they pay the salaries of those in power.

It is a must that elected officials speak with the media. The media ask questions on behalf of the people. The media are a check to those with power. Democracy doesn’t work without a free media.

It is odd and unacceptable that Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle is refusing to speak with the media. Since she was appointed to Cabinet in May, Rolle has refused to chat with reporters.

Even the prime minister’s press secretary finds her behavior strange.

“I have no idea why. She should speak to you,” said Anthony Newbold when asked to respond to the matter.

“I mean, what would I tell you? The only thing I would tell you is information I would have to get from her. But personally, I don’t know why.

“If you call her and ask her about what is going on in the ministry, she should speak with you. I don’t know what else to say about that.”

Rolle is paid $28,000 as a member of Parliament. She is paid an additional $66,000 as a minister. There are further perks to the job.

She commands a ministry with a budget of millions of dollars of the people’s money. She is responsible for leading the state effort to help the most vulnerable in our community. She should be accountable to the people. She should speak to them via the media.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has pledged openness and access to information. He speaks with the media. He appointed a press secretary to speak on behalf of the government and to help the media access information.

Rolle does not have the option of staying silent. She should be compelled by the prime minister to speak. Some politicians are nervous with media. Some are awkward. If that is the case, practice and prepare. Newbold is a media veteran. He’d be happy to train the new minister on answering questions.

The people grow suspicious of politicians who do not like media scrutiny. What are you doing? Why are you hiding? Is there something we should be concerned about?

The media won’t stop asking questions because Rolle won’t answer. In fact, the more a politician hides the more the media press for answers.

The Free National Movement (FNM) came to power with much goodwill. It still has much goodwill. It should not take up bad habits. Hiding from questioning is one of the worst habits a politician could adopt.