Texas storm a reminder to be watchful and prepared

Like Joaquin in 2015, Harvey went from being a tropical disturbance to a powerful Category 4 storm in days. It hit southeastern Texas between Friday night and Saturday morning. It remained over the area yesterday as a tropical storm. There were at least five reported deaths.

The storm caused major flooding. The U.S. National Weather Service projects some areas could be hit by more than 50 inches of rain by the end of the week. Houston is a particular area of concern because it’s the fourth largest city in the United States. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Texas tomorrow.

“The flooding in and around America’s 4th most-populous city is going to write world headlines and set records for generations,” tweeted meteorologist Roger Edwards of the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Emergency responders were unable to keep up with the calls from people needing assistance as floodwaters rose. The National Guard, Coast Guard, police and citizens were rescuing those in need.

Streets looked like rivers. Homes were under water. People had to use axes to cut holes in their roofs to escape, waiting for someone to come and save them from drowning.

Last year, a year after Joaquin hit the southeast Bahamas, Matthew hit the northwestern islands at Category 4 strength, causing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of damage. Bahamians residing on our two most populated islands, New Providence and Grand Bahama, were without utilities for more than a month in some cases.

Back-to-back strikes from Category 4 storms caused hardship on Bahamians and the government. Driving around, damaged roofs and buildings are still visible. The government took on debt, expanding its annual deficit, to help with recovery.

The effects of these storms in The Bahamas over the past two years, and watching the challenges in Texas, should make it clear to residents of our archipelago that we must take seriously preparing before storms are upon us.

We’re advised to store non-perishable food and extra water, along with flashlights, lanterns, radios and batteries; to prune trees; to fill our vehicles with fuel before the storm; to cover windows with shutters; not to stay in coastal or low-lying areas during storms; to pay attention to the news regularly during the storm season.

Being prepared and making good choices before storms saves lives. It could also prevent you from being on long lines when things clear up, waiting to purchase hard-to-find basic necessities.

Our personal level of preparedness can determine if we make it or not; how we survive the days after devastation or don’t.

If the projections are correct and the storm stays over southeastern Texas this week, there will be a catastrophe. Our best wishes and support should be with our friends to the north. They are always there for The Bahamas when natural disasters affect us, easing suffering and saving lives.