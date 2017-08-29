When innocents are claimed too

The New Providence crime problem the past decade has been well documented. The high rate of violence has culminated in numerous murder records on our main island. The worst year was in 2015 when there was a national murder record of 146 driven by killings in the capital.

The rich and poor, black and white have been victims. Some killings were drug related. Quite a few were disputes gone out of control. Quite a few others were as a result of robberies.

Some calm their minds thinking the crime problem is nothing more than bad people doing things to other bad people. That is a fallacy, of course. When the problem finally reaches them they experience what other residents have these past years.

Governments have been voted out in part because of crime. Nothing has changed, though. New Providence remains a violent place. Those who live here want solutions, but many are coming to a scary realization: There is no one currently in authority or politics in either party or in the public service with any idea or policy that could bring relief to our communities.

Moments such as yesterday are sad reminders of where we are.

Police reported that a gunman approached a man as he arrived at his Rupert Dean Lane home around 3 a.m. on Monday

The gunman forced him into his home and fired several shots, hitting the man, a woman and an 18-month-old boy.

The shooter fled on foot. The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene. His parents were in serious condition in hospital.

Police think the killing is connected to another murder over the weekend.

A suspect turned himself in to police yesterday afternoon.

A neighbor, who only identified himself as Mr. Marshall, said crime in the community is the worst he has ever seen.

“It’s very painful to know that something like that in our community happened and to see a child that just came leave the world like that is painful to a lot of us,” he said.

“We need to get together and think about the way we go about doing things.”

He said, “This is the worst I’ve seen in 73 years of my life.”

A family friend, who wished only to be referred to as Margo, expressed her sadness.

“I really feel seriously and sincerely depressed seeing that a young, innocent life that I have known from he was born to the stage that he is at right now was taken,” she said.

The murder count for The Bahamas is 92 for the year. We are on pace to challenge the murder record of 2015.

On New Providence we are producing violent and angry people at a high rate, and we are unable to police them. But while policing and punishment are important to social order, what we fail at worst is rearing children and giving them hope and opportunity.

Too many are raised without discipline and a moral center. Too many go to poor public schools with inadequate instruction. There are few jobs for young people. Too many have no fathers and male role models.

There is much to fix if we are to create an orderly society. Some has to do with how we live in our homes and raise children. Some reforms have to be led by government. But if we don’t change, if we don’t try harder, there will sadly be many more days during which we lament the killing of innocents.