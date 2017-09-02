State death penalty won’t change their behavior

Many of the young men who violently die on our streets are involved in disputes with other young men. Some are over drugs; some are gang related; some are just silly differences between young men filled with too much testosterone and insufficient common sense.

Once they start and one person is killed, a de facto death sentence exists over those who did the killing. The victim’s friends want revenge. So they kill the other side, and the other side responds, killing another.

The killings go on and on until either everybody is dead or enough are dead and the others are arrested. Some violent disputes span years.

The street death sentence already exists in The Bahamas. It is swift and brutal. Yet, it does not stop these young men from killing. So if it does not stop them why would a state death penalty change their behavior?

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis supports the death penalty. We do not. The death penalty is irreversible and the criminal justice system often gets it wrong. Additionally, the penalty is disproportionately carried out on the poor, uneducated and under-represented.

The national security minister, Marvin Dames, was in the newspapers in July suggesting the death penalty as part of the solution to our crime problem.

“We will use everything necessary in the law to ensure that persons who continue to commit crimes are dealt with to the fullest extent of the law and that includes capital punishment,” he said in an interview with The Tribune.

“It is on the books and so it is fair game, it’s not something we have to put there, it is already there it just needs to be enforced. We cannot have a lawless society and it is our job as the government to introduce new policies and to enforce old ones to make sure everyone is safe.

“We are proponents of the death penalty, our leader talked about it during the campaign trail and we have not changed our position on that. We will do what we promised we will do.”

Our society is already too violent. We must work on policies that help reduce violence. Our young men need to be taught how to solve conflicts without violence. State executions won’t help in this effort.

The country’s focus must shift from retribution to the complicated business of nation building and restoration. We need to invest in Bahamian boys and girls in order to inspire them to want to be doctors, bakers, fitness experts, writers, dancers and painters, rather than drug dealers, armed robbers and killers. When we get better at this we will have fewer murders.

Every effort and most of our resources in the crime fight should go toward producing young people who want to excel in the honest world of hard work.

The discourse surrounding hanging is misguided. We hope the government drops this pursuit. The courts have essentially ended the death penalty. Use that energy to come up with creative youth engagement programs. They will yield the results desired. Hanging people won’t.



