The state’s level of preparedness

The government held a televised news conference yesterday with heads of agencies reporting to the country on their departments’ preparations for the storm. They said the right things. People are being dispatched; resources mobilized.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and members of his Cabinet were there too. He repeated his warning that Bahamians across the archipelago should prepare.

“The threat of Irma must be taken seriously,” he said.

“While property must be secured, material possessions can be replaced. The priority is to take precautions to save lives and to minimize the risk of harm and injury.

“Depending on the track of the storm, there may need to be evacuations to shelters or other secure locations. Life is precious. We must make every effort to preserve and protect life, including the elderly, the indigent and other vulnerable individuals.”

As of the 8 p.m. advisory yesterday from the National Hurricane Center in the United States, Hurricane Irma was 450 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour. It was a dangerous Category 4 storm moving west at 13 miles per hour.

While all of The Bahamas is under threat from Irma, the projections have it near or over the southern Bahamas sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. This area was just hit by Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. The process to recovery there has been slow, officials have acknowledged.

We have concerns about the response capability of one state agency in particular: Bahamas Power and Light (BPL). BPL performed poorly in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew last year.

BPL was slow to mobilize and begin the work to repair the damage to its infrastructure. Some people were without electricity for more than a month. It was a disruptive time for families and businesses.

We hope BPL has assessed what it did well and what it failed at. Modern economies do not function well without electricity. Long power outages compromise other essential services, as standby generators are not designed to run at full capacity for weeks and weeks at a time. As they fail, other services fail too.

What compounds the problem is that BPL has a generation problem. On good days it can’t keep the lights on. It needs new infrastructure in order to meet the needs of the country.

It is the job of the prime minister to challenge heads of state agencies to ensure the best for his people. We hope Minnis is forceful with BPL. Word-of-mouth assurances are not enough from them. He needs to see their plan and know who will do what, and when.

It seems likely that some part of The Bahamas will be affected by some part of this storm. This could be from just tropical storm conditions to direct hits to multiple islands.

Bahamians are getting ready. The streets and shops are crowded. We hope the state is really ready. Efficient, well-coordinated responses save lives and lessen hardship after the bad weather passes.