It’s wise to evacuate

Yesterday Hurricane Irma became one of the most powerful recorded storms in the hemisphere’s history with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. The Category 5 storm is life threatening and could cause catastrophic property damage.

The southern Bahamas is directly threatened. The latest projection last night had Irma over the southern islands tomorrow.

Storms this strong blow down wooden buildings. The roofs of concrete structures come off. Forecasters also think Irma will bring a 15-foot to 20-foot storm surge, which would cause destructive flooding.

The government made the right decision yesterday to organize the evacuation of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

“Do not put your life and those of your loved ones at unnecessary risk,” said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last night during a national address.

“Do not be foolish and try to brave out this monster storm. The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life or serious physical harm.”

The evacuations will be completed by this evening.

Captain Stephen Russell, who heads the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said more than 900 residents are expected to leave the south. Bahamasair, Pineapple Air and SkyBahamas are assisting the government in transporting the people out of the direct path of the storm.

“The residents who choose to remain on the island, they would have to make best use of current shelters that we have in place on those islands,” said Russell.

He added that the government is also considering evacuating Andros and Bimini, depending on Irma’s path.

“We have our eyes on Bimini,” he said.

“We’ve seen some models say it is going to take a 90-degree turn. If it makes the turn along the Florida Straits, Bimini is there in its sights. Bimini is just a sand bar to some extent. It’s just flat land and with surges expected at 25 feet, that can wash over the entire south and north Bimini.”

Those being brought to New Providence from the south today have the option of staying with relatives or at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, which will be a shelter.

The prime minister was very clear. Those who ignore the advice to evacuate are putting their lives in danger, and help cannot come to them immediately due to the severity of the storm.

“Emergency personnel and assistance will be unavailable during the immediate impact of the hurricane for those in MICAL and Ragged Island who do not evacuate,” said Minnis.

“Furthermore, rescue and recovery may take an extended period of time for those who did not evacuate.

“Let me again make the strongest plea possible to the residents of MICAL and Ragged Island to evacuate their respective areas.”

The government is doing its part offering assistance. We must use common sense. Material things can be re-purchased or rebuilt. Life is precious. The residents of the southern Bahamas should evacuate. To be blunt: If you stay and are hit by this storm with winds near 200 miles per hour, there is a good chance you will be seriously hurt or killed.

In modern times, The Bahamas has not been hit by such a storm. Matthew and Joaquin were much weaker than Irma. We hope some of those southerners who are being stubborn change their minds today. Staying to face this is not worth the risk.