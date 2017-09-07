The trek to safety

Forecasters think Hurricane Irma will be over the southern Bahamas tomorrow. Up to the last advisory at press time, the Category 5 storm remained with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

It hit the northern Leeward Islands yesterday. Initial reports from the island of Barbuda were not good.

Nearly every building on the island was damaged. It is estimated that 60 percent of the island’s 1,400 people are now homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Associated Press.

“Either they were totally demolished or they would have lost their roof,” he said after returning to Antigua from a plane trip to the neighboring island.

“It is just really a horrendous situation.”

He said roads and telecommunications systems were destroyed. It will take months, if not years, for the island to recover.

A two-year-old child was killed when a family attempted to escape a damaged home during the storm, Browne told the AP.

High winds and heavy rain from Irma left 900,000 people without electricity in Puerto Rico. There was major damage to the airport in St. Martin, along with significant flooding.

The Bahamian government was wise to evacuate the sparsely populated southern islands. They lack infrastructure and the capacity to respond to such a storm.

At least 1,000 people from Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and San Salvador flooded Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), arriving on evacuation flights yesterday.

Sydney Delancy and his family of nine, were among those who evacuated Inagua. He said he could not take that chance with his family, especially after experiencing Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

“It wasn’t a good experience,” he said. “It was really the aftermath that made us didn’t want to stay. A lot of coastal damage, flooding, having to wait on power to come on.”

The Ragged Island Chief Councillor Demson Nesbitt and his friend Triva Grant are from Duncan Town. They were outside LPIA waiting to be driven to a shelter.

“For all the hurricanes we stayed on Ragged Island but it was fine,” Grant said.

“But just how big it is and how bad it sounds, we weren’t taking any chances.”

Though he was not living on one of the islands the government ordered evacuated, Trueman Cox, 43, said he came to New Providence from Ocean Cay, Bimini, because Irma is serious.

“Whenever we hear about hurricanes in The Bahamas, we don’t take it lightly, especially when you are on a cay, when there is no place to stay and steady enough to take a hurricane,” he said.

“Because we never had [this] kind of hurricane pressure before, it is something to take serious and it’s like we are not going to take chances with the employees or our lives.”

Those who stayed on islands expected to take direct hits when they were offered evacuation made a terrible mistake. We hope they find sturdy shelter and stay safe. The government has withdrawn most of its personnel from these islands. There will be no help with rescue and emergency response during or immediately after the storm.

The Bahamas has not been hit by a storm like this in living memory. The central and southern Bahamas were under hurricane warnings last night. The northwestern Bahamas will soon follow. Let’s be smart. Finalize your preparations.

Irma will turn north sometime over the weekend. Forecasters are not sure when or where it will turn. Do not be the person trying to secure your home as the hurricane winds are blowing you around. Do so now.