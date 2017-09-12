Leaving the ‘Age of Superstition’ behind

On Friday night it became obvious that Hurricane Irma would not pass over the major population centers of The Bahamas. New Providence and Grand Bahama were spared direct hits. Most of the mid-sized islands missed the storm too. The smaller islands most affected are sparsely populated and were evacuated.

The chorus of superstitious thanks went out once it was known that most of the country would be spared the full Category 5 force of Irma, with its maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. It was said that God blessed us, or that prayer saved us.

The weather has nothing to do with gods, prayer, religious icons or chants. Rain falls. Earthquakes happen. Volcanoes erupt. Hurricanes pass over. Tornados ravage. If you are in the path of these natural phenomena you could be hurt or killed. A prayer would not magically transport you out of harm’s way. A prayer would not weaken a storm.

Some are lucky to not be in the way of dangerous natural phenomena. Others are not. There is no divine hand deciding who lives or dies in hurricanes, for example, based on the diligence of prayer or religious devotion.

The people in St. Martin and Cuba and Anguilla and Florida and Georgia wanted to live too. The storm hit where they resided and killed them. They are dead and never to return. We got lucky this time. They were not. When Hurricane Andrew hit Eleuthera in 1992 there were deaths. We were unlucky that time.

What helps protect Bahamians is rational preparation. We have a good building code. Most structures are made of concrete and the roofs have reinforcement. We are taught from young about hurricane preparation. We know how to batten up. We know when to seek shelter. We know how to watch the movement of storms via reports given by meteorologists. These things save us, not magic or supernatural intervention.

The superstitious refuse to pay attention in science class or to pick up a geography book in order to read and learn the natural reasons behind these phenomena. They cling to old superstition. They think with the minds of pre-modern Homo sapiens who made up stories to explain what they could not understand.

We do ourselves a disservice as a people to say in such large numbers in 2017, after so many centuries of scientific discovery, that a god saved The Bahamas from a storm. We must expand our minds. We must open them to rational thinking. Doing so would help us understand our world better.

We are a secular country that has freedom of conscience enshrined in its constitution. This is not to protect a particular religion. This is not to elevate a particular religion. It exists to allow for the peaceful co-existence of belief systems. You believe what you want to. I believe what I want to.

The society is not governed by your superstition or mine. It is governed by secular laws. These rules derive from our common experience on this planet, our evolved senses of fairness and justice.

Religion is important to people. It creates a moral universe. It gives order. It gives purpose. It reduces anxiety. We can take religious thinking too far at times, however. If you get too close to a flame and your garment ignites, you don’t pray or read scripture. You try to out the flames or remove those clothes as quickly as possible. Religion has nothing to do with such a circumstance; nor does God or do the gods.

Let’s have sensible conversations about hurricanes, climate change, preparing for evacuations, zoning laws and such policy without invoking superstitious concepts that have nothing to do with the matters at hand. Our country would develop and prosper if more of us left the “Age of Superstition” behind.