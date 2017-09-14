Govt should not be in home rebuilding business

Ragged Island should be rebuilt. Bahamians lived there and made lives for themselves and their families. It is part of our inhabited commonwealth. It would be an abdication of duty for the central government to abandon Bahamians in a time of crisis.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is right to clearly pledge support to the small island community that was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

“I assure the wonderful people of Ragged Island, that their island will be rebuilt,” he said yesterday during a communication to the House of Assembly on the state of The Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Irma.

“In partnership with the residents of Ragged Island, my government proposes to transform Ragged Island into the first fully green island in the region, utilizing renewable energy and smart technologies from solar energy to sustainable water purification systems.

“Out of the devastation and the destruction, a new Ragged Island will emerge, including stronger building codes, improved zoning, and strategies to mitigate against climate change and rising sea levels.”

Ragged Island is a very small place. Only 72 people lived there, according to the 2010 Census. Its size allows for creativity in the rebuild. Solar lighting and power should be major features; rainwater tanks too.

Every structure on Ragged Island was either damaged or destroyed by Irma. The Category 5 storm peaked with winds of 185 miles per hour. In the Caribbean 38 people were killed.

The government has the responsibility to ensure that a police station, roads, a government administrative office, a school, clinic and other common infrastructure are present. What the government should not do is rebuild homes.

That is the responsibility of individuals and families. The government has done the appropriate thing by giving tax breaks. It issued an exigency order yesterday on items such as building materials and generators for residents across The Bahamas affected by the storm, effective September 11, 2017. The order is valid for six months and is open to extension by the minister of finance. Acklins, Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros are included in the order. The tax waiver will help those who want to rebuild.

The government pledge for a green and smart Ragged Island should put the community ahead of where it was in terms of infrastructure. It is important that this administration has not been irresponsible like the Christie administration. The former administration made Bahamians think it would rebuild and repair homes. Many are still waiting on that “help and hope”.

The government does not have this capacity, and home and business rebuilding is not its responsibility. In the best-case scenario, in financially healthy countries, governments add to what our government has so far done by extending concessionary loans through state lending institutions. This is something our government could consider through its Mortgage Corporation.

Ultimately, though, when a person or business builds, those people or companies should insure their structures or figure out other means by which to protect the assets. Government help can only get you so far after calamities.

Ragged Island has a long way to go, but we know the people of the south are resilient. They have done much over the years with limited help from New Providence. The community has already come together to discuss the way forward. We have no doubt that they will rebuild their homes and thrive.