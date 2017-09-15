More data would be better

On August 11 the Department of Statistics released the latest unemployment report. The unemployment rate fell from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent. The reference period of the study was April 24-30. The last report was from November 2016.

The total labor force was 222,035 people at the time of the most recent survey – 106,890 women and 115,145 men; 21,880 people were unemployed – 11,680 women and 10,200 men.

Tracking the unemployment rate is important. It’s a foundational bit of economic data measuring the relative strength or weakness of the economy.

We have a system of bi-annual reporting of unemployment data by the Department of Statistics. This is inadequate.

It would be ideal if The Bahamas had monthly unemployment numbers, or at least a quarterly report. Such reporting would provide policymakers and investors with more timely information they could act upon.

The reason we don’t have more frequent numbers is due to the lack of resources allocated to the department.

“We definitely would like to do it more often, but the problem is we are constrained by physical resources,” said Leona Wilson, acting director of the Department of Statistics while speaking with the media on the release of the report.

“Ms. [Cypreanna] Winters (senior statistician), her staff is so limited; we can’t kill them in trying to do the job.

“In order to get this particular survey out, we had to work overtime. I have instances now where persons are overworked and sometimes they get sick.”

Asked what specific resources are needed, Winters and Wilson said technical staff.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration outlined its plans for public sector reform. As part of this the FNM pledged to provide the department with the resources and autonomy needed to improve the “timeliness” and “reliability” of information provided to the public.

The new administration’s commitment was not reflected in the budget for this fiscal year, however. In the 2016/2017 budget, the Christie administration allocated $3.1 million to the department. The FNM has provided an additional $79,000 to the department ($3,179,900) for the 2017/2018 period.

Well-resourced departments of statistics worldwide provide invaluable data that inform in numbers of trends that may not have been noticed otherwise. We should expand the capacity of our Department of Statistics. The reports it produced over the years provide insight on who we are and who we are becoming.

A part of the effort to better resource the agency should also be investment in a modern standalone website that is easily searchable. What they have now is inadequate.

This budget was a tough one for the new government. The Christie administration left the country in a mess. With more time to prepare, we hope the Department of Statistics gets what was promised when the 2018/19 budget comes around.