Destruction of the black youth

Dear Editor,

It has been estimated that there is a 30 percent unemployment level amongst our male population between 18 to 35 years of age here in our wonderful nation. Coupled with this there are more than 1,500 youthful Bahamian males incarcerated within our penal system.

Thousands more have current and pending criminal cases before our courts, often times wearing an ankle bracelet.

The bulk of our younger people are from what we commonly refer to as single-parent homes where there is no identifiable father figure.

We see the abject spectacle of such a parent, often a female, rearing a disjointed family on her own. She in all likelihood, if employed, holds down a minimum wage type job, paying exorbitant rent for a hovel somewhere in the traditional inner-city areas of New Providence and the larger islands, including Grand Bahama.

In more cases than not, the children in such situations drop out of secondary school either to enter an already challenged labor market or end up in the Bahamas Department of Corrections and the revolving door connected thereto. Once an individual would have “earned” a police record, he or she is consigned to a perpetual life of crime, squalor and a repetition of the single parent’s life.

Our collective society is then tasked with their rehabilitation, incarceration or, at the extreme, a state-sanctioned execution.

We are witnessing the literal destruction of the black male, especially the younger ones, in our nation. If you were to take a careful look and survey you will find that 65 percent or more of our males, across all age brackets, are semi-illiterate and unable to hold a sensible thought for any sustainable period of time. Loose and lurid talk dominates most conversations.

Many decades ago the late great and deeply lamented Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling proposed a national youth service. His detractors laughed him to scorn and accused him, bogusly, of seeking to create a private army of loyalists. Nothing was done and the fabled chickens have come home to roost with a vengeance.

In the unlikely event that a younger Bahamian male were to secure gainful employment it would probably be in the domestic, hospitality or construction industries.

While all work is important and carries dignity, one must concede that such jobs are dead end and do not generate the sort of income to lift one out of the poverty index. It would be impossible for such people to move into the so-called middle class. Home ownership is but an elusive dream.

The political elite, within all parties and strata of society are not checking for the black Bahamian youth, never mind the occasional rhetoric and postulations. What is being proposed to be done to arrest the rapidly rising level of unemployment amongst this segment of society? There has been some loose talk of an apprenticeship program and another labeled “the 52 weeks” program, but I fear that they are both election ploys and props.

What this administration should be concentrating on is youth entrepreneurship and expanded vocational facilities here in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma (all major population centers).

Economic empowerment is crucial in light of the recent downsizing at Sandals. I do not like how the temporary closure was done. It would appear that the ball was dropped by the administration and the Ministry of Labour.

They both must have been in intense discussions with the ownership and management at Sandals before the closure? Where is hard-mouthed Obie Ferguson in all of this? He and his so-called umbrella union agitated at Sandals, justifiably or not, for many years and obtained a positive judgment from the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

It is a remarkable coincidence that just as these misguided so-called trade unions sought to enforce that judgment and lodged criminal charges against managers at that property, that more than 600 Bahamians have been summarily “laid” off. Common sense is not common but anyone should be able to see “the play” herein. Sandals is, as is its corporate right, playing hardball with the Christie administration, pure and simple, with less than a year before the general election.

The majority of those laid off are young black males who would have been employed in housekeeping, as beach and pool attendants, waiters, chefs and in the maintenance department.

Today, they along with the other 2,500 Baha Mar “nationals” are walking the pavement.

In a few short weeks schools are about to be reopened. All of this stress will push many of us over the cliff.

Imagine a single-parent home where the males are under 25. No job, mommy is working three days per week and daddy has been long gone.

All of this makes for a potent and very deadly societal threat to our very well-being and survival as a nation and a people.

The destruction of our young black male population and the trivialization of the older ones do not bode well for out future.

Now urgent and far-reaching national policy in this regard must be looked into.

The PM, God bless his soul, often speaks about his quest for a legacy. Well, if he were to pull off an embryonic national youth service by the end of this year and successfully roll out NHI by January 2017 the PLP would waltz back into power next year. His long sought but so elusive legacy would be secured and cemented at the stroke of the proverbial pen.

The destruction of our black Bahamian youth (I am certain that there are also conchy joe ones also) must cease and cease now. I thank God for the fact that homicides appear to be trending down.

It is most unfortunate, however, that some 3,000-odd Bahamians, in less than a year, find themselves on the outside looking in.

To God then, in all things, even this, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



