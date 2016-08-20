Animal ‘Bahamian’ Farm, pt. 3

Dear Editor,

Thank you editor for allowing me to expound on the correlation between “Animal Farm” and The Bahamas. Each reader must know that these writings are not to vent, not to castigate, nor drench with contumely the politicians, priests, nor the people. Rather, it is an attempt to create an awareness of our political and moral plight, with the hope of inviting serious changes to how we “do politics” in this our beloved country.

It is intriguing to find that some of the attitudes and behavior of Napoleon can be found here, all under the banner, not of dictatorship, but delightfully deceptive democracy. Napoleon used cunning, a.k.a Snowball, to convince the masses that whatever the leader does is right. It is unpatriotic to criticize your leader, to not revere him, especially since the leader “loves them dearly”.

Squealer represents any medium that spews propaganda for government. But the leaders did nothing but enrich themselves of the “fat of the land” while the proletariat animals suffered from heat, exhaustion, meagre means of survival, little or no time for leisure, long hours of work and coerced but fearful devotion to their leader. Executions became the order of the day despite the original inscription that “no animal was to ever kill another animal”.

While literal political executions are not the order of the day here, we all know of the “death sentence” of social, financial and political progress. The animals were ever conscious of their fear to publically voice their dissent for fear of being deemed a traitor.

The original rules were constantly changing ever so gently and deceptively either by subtracting a word or adding additional words, but made to seem as if it was the original constitution. And always the rules were changed to benefit the leaders first and then perhaps some “crumbs may fall from the table” to benefit the masses.

Clover, Muriel and Boxer were hard-working but extremely ignorant. Boxer, the workhorse, was as ignorant and dedicated as he was strong. His devotion, coupled with his “dumbness” blinded him from seeing how he was being used and abused – all under the guise of patriotism to leader and farm. I am reminded as to how imbibed, how miserably intoxicated we become when defending a political party. We become fodder, pawns, in the eyes of officials who amass great wealth, prestige and honor. The politicians are allowed, as Cassius said to Brutus, to stride the narrow world like a colossus while we petty men peep about between their legs hoping to find ourselves some dishonorable grave. Like Boxer we are blindly and ignorantly devoted to our party while insulting and dishonoring our person.

Ralph, in William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies”, told Jack that “smoke is more important than the pigs”. The smoke represented rescue from a stranded island, while the pig represented the ingratiating of the belly for the moment. Do we not relish in the political handouts rather than national fallouts?

Ignorant, but trusting of their leaders were the animals. And what did they get in return? Little! Even the death of Boxer, like party stalwarts and old-time faithfuls, was used to benefit and advance the cause of the Napoleonic leaders. When he worked himself to death, the leader, along with Squealer the propaganda machine, used his carcass to embellish their coffers. They feigned interest, celebrated his death, and yet found a way to manipulate the animals into both hard work and devotion to the leader. “Boxer’s last words,” said Squealer, “were Comrade Napoleon is always right and we must work harder.” Do our political leaders really care about the masses with the quality care they deserve? Do they? Really?

The animals, despite their ignorance, knew at least that they worked harder under their own leaders, than they did for Mr. Jones. They knew that none of their comrades ever faced executions as they were now experiencing. They “knew” but they were unsure of which was better, Mr. Jones or Napoleon. Was this the revolution that they expected? Mollie, the mare, did indeed ask the right question: “Will there be sugar after the revolution?” Don’t we all have the same cry? Will life be better under majority rule now that we have used a quiet revolution to transfer from Mr. Jones to animal rule, or should I say majority rule? Have things really gotten better?

Speaking about Mr. Jones and Napoleon, how is it that a country of bright intelligent men and women see 43 years under only three leaders? Is there no shame in our political game?

No animal was ever to walk on two legs. But how interesting that Napoleon, his spawned piglets and the other pigs, paraded around the farm one day decorated and walking on two legs. Yet the piglets paraded proudly and all other animals were ordered to bow in respect and get out of their way. Napoleon’s brood attended, were afforded private schools and were treated with much royal courtesies even though the constitution declared emphatically that “all animals were equal”. But they were gradually learning that some animals are more equal than others.

And what about religion, the church? Very strategically named was the raven, Moses. He represented religion, was allowed privileges and rewards of beer every now and then. George Orwell intended to show how the leaders pawned religion to control and pacify the people. Moses deceived the animals into thinking of a heaven, a sugar candy mountain somewhere. So toil, behave yourselves civilly, make tremendous sacrifices and you will get to sugar candy mountain – when you die. How subtly their pie in the sky, their dreamed utopia was to be experienced not in the here and now, but in the sweet bye and bye.

In conclusion, I encourage my fellow Bahamians once again to read this timeless classic. Old Major dreamt of a revolution – one that would bring freedom, leisure, personal and communal prosperity, individual land ownership, more than enough food to eat, respect for one another, brotherly love, animal dignity not cruelty, no alcohol, no living in houses, no communication with, nor mimicking o,f anything human. But their dreams became evasive, elusive and ephemeral.

In Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in The Sun”, Big Mama told Walter (incidentally acted by our beloved Sir Sidney Poitier) that, “It seems that the Good Lord seen it fit to give the Black man nothing but dreams.” Napoleon made himself a god and the farm of animals (“black men”) because all they had were dreams – dreams, dreams, and more dreams. The leaders (politicians, priests and professional merchants) amassed wealth, power, prestige and privileges unimagined by the animals and disallowed by the preamble of their constitution. Years and years went by. Few remained who barely remembered the dreams of the revolution and many were born, and bought on the farm, who knew nothing of the past revolution.

The final words in Animal Farm are possibly the most poignant, powerful, profound and yet prophetic. Seeing lights on in Mr. Jones’ house (where incidentally no animals were to be in) and hearing the loud noises of partying, the proletariat animals silently crept up to the windows and peeped in. There were their bourgeois leaders partying and reveling with their supposed enemy-man. They looked at their leaders and then back to the humans and back and forth they swung their heads as if at a tennis match. They got an eerie, uneasy, gnawing and gut-wrenching feeling they could not tell the difference between the two. No difference between the UBP and majority rule. No statistical, substantial difference between both political parties – none!

And that, editor and my fellow readers, is the irony of it all. They could not tell the difference between the bourgeois oppressors and the once oppressed proletariat. The Bahamian farm seemed to have gone full circle. The once oppressed has become the oppressor – the only difference being dermatological, surface structure pigmentation. But I suppose we are more comfortable doing it to ourselves than having the “other” (the old order) do it to us. And therein lies the great tragedy. The Psalmist David laments that it was his brother, the one he communes with, the one he fellowships and worships with, it is he who betrays him the most.

“Love my country too much to see the drift it has taken.”

– Dr. "B"




