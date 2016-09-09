Parents’ back-to-school reminder

Dear Editor,

Dear parents, (including myself), as school starts again let’s remember the following.

Bullying is unacceptable. If your kid is a bully admit it and take the necessary steps to correct it immediately. Kids are severely affected by bullying and many times it could end violently with your kid being the victim or you as the parent at the hands of another parent. Let’s avoid this. Deal with the issue and take responsibility for your child’s behavior.

Kindness never fails. Teach your child to be kind and courteous, not only to adults but to other children as well. Keep in mind we’re raising the next generation of Bahamians. We desperately need more kindness.

Grades are not everything. We’ve become too obsessed with grades and in particular As. Grades simply do not reflect the child’s full abilities or potential. Many times they’re only a reflection of how well the child can remember info. Your child is much more than an A, B or C. Encourage them to try new experiences and find their comfort zone which may be outside of the cookie cutter rigid classroom setting we’ve adopted.

Critical thinking is everything. While memory learning (rote) may still be most expected it will not teach your child how to solve problems. Engage your child on the tough topics. Allow them to question everything. Give them room to try to figure some things out on their own. If they chose option two over option three, then ask them to explain why. Teach them to base decisions in logic. Like kindness we need more critical thinkers in The Bahamas.

Traditions aren’t meant to last forever. Because your parents did it to you does not mean it was right or most effective. As today’s parents, let’s be open to new ways of doing things that may assist with creating a stronger generation than we were. Be open to change and let your kids see that.

Electronics need to be shut off sometimes. Your child wants your attention and engagement more than anything else. Maybe start with a “no electronics” hour and talk, laugh and play games with your child. Electronics are definitely here to stay but they will never replace the feeling of a parent’s love and attention.

Exposure opens the eyes and the mind. The Bahamas and its traditions, customs and beliefs aren’t the only things that exist in the world. We live in a very connected global community. Our kids will come in contact with many different cultures and nationalities. We should do our best to expose them to the rest of the world out there.

Homework. All I will say is please note the very simple and powerful letter that a teacher in Texas (Brandy Young) wrote to the parents of her class at the beginning of this school year, telling them that homework would only consist of work that a student did not finish during the school day, and that research has been unable to prove that homework improves performance. She urged parents to spend evenings doing things as a family – eating dinner, reading together, playing outside and getting your child to bed early.

Last but not least, lead by example point blank. You are and will be the most influential force in your child’s life. How your child treats and interacts with others will be a direct result of how you treat and interact with your child and other adults. We as parents are solely responsible for what the next generation of Bahamians will be. Let’s act like it.

I wish all parents, students and teachers the best of luck during this school year.

– Farrell Goff



