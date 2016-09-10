Change needed atop PLP

Dear Editor,

Since 1997, Perry Christie has been leader of the PLP. Christie has had one hell of a run. He has been in Parliament for more than 40 years. He has beaten Dr. Bernard Nottage three times to attain and remain party leader. He has been prime minister twice. At 73, Christie has done it all in his political career.

What is noticeable now, however, is that he is in decline. The prime minister falls asleep in public. He finds it difficult to finish matters – let’s take NHI, Baha Mar and BEC reform as examples. He has difficulty staying focused. If you watch him at a speaking event, he almost never reads the prepared remarks. He just rambles on with random stories and reflections and tries to make the audience laugh.

Christie is a shell of himself. He used to be sharp, eloquent and charismatic. These days people smile to be polite and respectful, but they know he is way past his prime. It is sad.

The PLP should move on from Christie before the Bahamian people send him and the rest of the party home in an embarrassing general election loss. Alfred Sears is a good option for the party as leader. He’s smart and has ideas for the future direction of the party and country.

The PLP needs revitalization. The same old heads from Sir Lynden Pindling’s time are still getting the contracts. They are still running the party. Christie dare not challenge them. Young people need to be brought into the party and allowed their time to shine. And by young people I mean more than just the children of the PLP elite.

The PLP used to be the party of ideas. It used to be the party of the under-class. Under Christie, it has become the party of the PLP elite and the party of scandal and confusion. Bahamians no longer have confidence in the prime minister.

For the party to have a successful future, transition is needed now. The country faces difficulty in the areas of crime, the economy and education. We need good creative leadership. Christie cannot provide that.

We are a democracy. We should not just leave leaders in place for life. Christie has made his contribution and should be commended for that. He is now finished, however. There is no more in him to give to the party or country.

Sears is the way forward. PLPs should embrace what he is offering.

– Martha S. Greene



