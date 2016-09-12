Have we colonized ourselves without realizing it?

Dear Editor,

I am of the opinion we black Bahamians have colonized ourselves without realizing what we have done when it comes to economics and politics.

In 2016, most of us still believe only a few established names can lead our beloved Bahamas. In 2016, most of us still believe only a few established businesses should be in business – notwithstanding all of us are potential political leaders and business owners.

Politicians and business owners, including the Chinese, Africans, Jamaicans and Haitians, have realized our mindset and are capitalizing on it every day whilst we call in to the talk shows every minute of the day complaining about the same thing over and over; meanwhile nothing changes. It’s as if we are satisfied by hearing ourselves on the radio.

All this while established politicians and business owners understand the game all too well.

Why in 2016, we are still discussing Perry Christie or Hubert Ingraham as prime minister for 2017? What’s wrong with other Bahamian politicians such as Darron Cash, Lynden Nain, Michael Halkitis, Renward Wells, Michael Pintard, John Bostwick, Obie Wilchcombe, Rodney Moncur, Khallis Rolle, Dr. Andre Rollins, Bran McCartney, Fred Mitchell, Loretta Butler-Turner, Jerome Fitzgerald, Jeff Lloyd, Hope Strachan and Gregg Moss, just to name a few, all very talented Bahamians?

Christie, Ingraham, Philip Brave Davis, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Dr. Bernard Nottage, Dion Foulkes, Carl Bethel, Shane Gibson, Alfred Gray, Dr. Perry Gomez, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Melanie Griffin, Anthony Moss, Edison Key, Zhivargo Laing, Neko Grant, Philip Smith, Richard Lightbourn, Brent Symonette, have served The Bahamas well. Some have done The Bahamas a great disservice. It’s time for them to move over and be statesmen and stateswomen in their parties.

These individuals have served The Bahamas. The Bahamas has been extremely good to them. Hence, we the people owe them nothing other than their pensions. Christie, Nottage and Ingraham will be near 80 years old. Dame Marguerite as governor general will be near age 90 within five years.

Why in 2016 are we are still getting excited with foreign investors coming into our country? The government mentions the word jobs, as supposed to saying Bahamian empowerment. The government takes our land and sells it at a great discount; and it sells us on the idea of jobs while the investors laugh all the way to the bank. In fact, they use our land value to negotiate loans from the banks. My fellow Bahamians, this cannot be right. Investors come into our country and leave us holding the bag in many cases.

As supposed to our governments getting excited about the word jobs it should ensure that Bahamians are protected by bonds that all foreign investors should have in place. This way Bahamians will be protected, and at the end of day we will not have to foot the bill for investors.

My fellow Bahamians, please think on these things

– Bay Lily Drive Breeze



