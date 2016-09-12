Remembering 9/11

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration takes this opportunity to recall those who lost their lives tragically during the attacks of 11 September in New York on the World Trade Center buildings.

This date continues to be a somber occasion for the global community, and especially for those who lost loved ones or were otherwise affected. Our way of life in the West changed dramatically after that.

On behalf of the government and people of The Bahamas, the ministry extends prayers and best wishes to the government and people of the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as the citizens of other countries affected by the attack.

The Bahamas stands firm in its resolve to fight this evil in all its forms and manifestations, and expresses the hope that this solemn observance should serve as a reminder to all persons to be vigilant and committed to the fight for peace, democracy and respect for humanity.

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration



