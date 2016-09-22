Increase salaries and allowances of members of Parliament

Dear Editor,

Dear prime minister, it has come to my attention, and it also disturbs me greatly that the government of The Bahamas has deemed it fit to compensate members of Parliament only a meager $28,000 annually. As I am certain you will be able to appreciate sir, an MP’s job oftentimes would include alienating almost half of his community (if not half the country) by his actions in his parliamentary capacity. As you well know, that is the nature of politics in The Bahamas. I am not suggesting that it should remain that way, but that it is that way presently. However, I was encouraged in the year 2015 that the members of Parliament were considering raising the salary cap for themselves. I don’t know what the status is of that consideration.

With regards to this alienation, sir, to alleviate any undue financial strain on these persons who have sacrificed their anonymity to answer the call to service of country, I call on you and the government of The Bahamas to expedite presenting to Parliament legislation with the effect of increasing the salaries of members of Parliament to $150,000 a year. That amount should be sufficient to compensate any person who would offer themselves for widespread ridicule, gossip and ostracization by some members of the public as well as representing an adequate amount for sound financial planning for at least five years.

MPs are targeted individuals. And because of that, unless one is self-employed, the office of member of Parliament does not seem attractive. What is also unattractive is the allowance of $1,500 a month to operate an office. Any sensible person knows that that amount is not even enough to hire a competent secretary. In addition to a secretary, other operating costs would include messenger/janitorial services, office rental payments, electricity supply expenses, water supply expenses, telephone service expenses (including overseas calls allowances), Internet connection charges, office supplies, cleaning supplies, traveling allowances, gas (petrol) allowances, cooking gas expenses, vehicles repair & maintenance expenses and contingencies.

How can the government of The Bahamas expect MPs to perform their duties properly without adequate finances being provided? I am somewhat satisfied that members of Parliament are considering augmenting that amount also.

Additionally, there should be certain assets in place on day one of matriculating to the office of MP. They include telephone (cell and land), an MP vehicle, messenger car or motorscooter, computer, fax machine, photocopier, refrigerator, stove, microwave, kitchen (cooking) paraphernalia, office space, office furniture and others.

It seems patently clear to me, as well as it should to you sir, that what the government has provided for in the past is wholly inadequate. And therefore, I again call on you and the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that members of Parliament are remunerated satisfactorily and provisions for the office of MP are sufficient.

Thank you for your valuable time.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



