Following Christie to ruin

Dear Editor,

The PLP will have its convention in November. Prime Minister Perry Christie wants to remain the party’s leader. He has held the post from 1997. So far only Alfred Sears says he will challenge him. Sears was a member of the Christie Cabinet from 2002-2007 but decided not to run in the 2007 general election. He is back now seeking his Ft. Charlotte seat.

Other PLPs want to be leader but have not stepped forward so far. Philip Davis wants to be leader. Obie Wilchcombe wants to be leader. Fred Mitchell wants to be leader. Jerome Fitzgerald wants to be leader.

Christie is a very unpopular man. The young people have long tuned him out. The wider electorate sees the prime minister as a creature of the past who has no ideas.

As bad as the FNM is the people are so mad with Christie that it wouldn’t surprise me if he and the PLP are voted out in a landslide.

In that case all of the PLPs who want to be leader will get voted out one time. They sit there scared to run against Christie thinking that they will just wait until he goes then they will have their chance. This is a silly mindset.

No matter what you may think of Sears, he has shown he has courage. He is taking blows all around because he has been willing to run for the post of PLP leader.

Some PLPs say he should wait for his time. Why? This is a democratic party isn’t it? If you have an ambition to lead and have some ideas shouldn’t you offer yourself?

Following Christie is the path to ruin. The people clearly don’t want him anymore. More PLPs should follow the lead of Sears and get in the race. The PLP isn’t Christie’s party. He is not a king or emperor.

The PLP needs a new leader with new ideas. There are many PLPs who have something to offer. Step forward!

– Martha S. Greene



