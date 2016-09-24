The Bahamas is increasingly becoming a secular, atheistic society

Dear Editor,

Forty years ago, in 1976, as a young Seventh-day Adventist pastor, I conducted my first Bible Marathon on Bay Street. It took us almost four days to read the King James version of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, non-stop.

Since that time I have led out in numerous Bible Marathons and prayer sessions, on Bay Street. In those days we had police protection. Whenever we saw the police, our hearts were overjoyed, because we knew we were safe. Many times during those days, parliament would be in session and various parliamentarians took time out to read a chapter from the Bible, and then continue on to the House of Assembly, or to their lunch break.

But oh how things have changed!

In those days there was the highest regard for God, Christianity, and spiritual values, but sadly those days have passed. Things are so drastically different now. Secularism, foreign gods, cults, carnivals, and anti-Christian cultures have invaded and hold dominance in The Bahamas today. Sadly this new paradigm is supported and heavily financed by our government, under the guise of culture, and political correctness, when in reality, it is the embrace of false gods.

There seems to be a high tolerance for almost anything in the Bahamas today, except Jehovah God and Christianity. The alternate life style is vigorously defended in parliament as a human right, and supported, in open, shameless display, while Christianity, and our Christian traditions are under severe attack.

It is an understatement to say that The Bahamas is increasingly evolving into an un-Christian, secular society. One of the incredible surprises is that the present government, if not leading the charge in this regard, is enthusiastically cheering from the gallery. Why would I make such a statement?

Firstly, the present government has initiated, and presided over two morally degrading and financially disastrous carnivals, that are positively anti-Christian, and totally un-Bahamian. Secondly, Christianity is a religion of law, order, honesty, and integrity.

Our present government has presided over two failed referenda in one term in office. Under the West Minister Parliamentary system, the honorable thing for any Prime Minister of integrity, to do was to resign, or seek a new mandate through a general election. But what has our Prime Minister continued to do? Justify his staying on in office by saying, limy name was not on the ballot".

For my part, I have previously commented on that, and have no more to say, except that I must have been wrong, and if I was, I humbly apologize to The Right Honorable Prime Minister, Perry Gladstone Christie, and let God be the final Judge.

Bahamian citizens are being urged to register to vote in the upcoming general election, but the initial response seems to be extremely anemic. This my be an indication of disillusionment, and lack of trust in the government and the entire political system. Many people I speak with, believe that early voter registration only legitimizes the government's practice of unreasonable cutting of the boundaries, in an effort to give them unfair political advantage.

Many others are un sure if they will register, and if they do register are uncertain whether they will vote, this time around. But again that's un-Bahamian and demonstrates an erosion of our traditional Christian way of life, in the Bahamas. Sadly the government has contributed to this pathetic state of affairs, by practicing deception, and mistrust. For example, Bahamians were promised that the government would abide by the decision of the Bahamian people on the "gaming referendum", The people voted NO, but the government did the exact opposite.

In the "gender equality" bills, the Bahamians voted NO, to all four questions, but the government decided that the people got it wrong, so they immediately initiated the discussion on how to accomplish their designs, even if it must be through the courts.

The Bahamian people's patience is being worn thin, while the government continues to aggravate Bahamians into possible revolt. Thankfully Bahamians are a peace loving, Christian people. By God's grace, we must not allow ourselves to be pressured into adopting the un-Christian, aggressive, violent lifestyle of other countries, which is gradually infiltrating our country. But free people can only take so much.

Enough is enough!

I call upon all Gatekeepers, and Bahamians everywhere, to wake up before it is too late. Let us ban together and cry out to God in unceasing prayer for deliverance. Now is the time to elect a righteous government to run this country before we loose it to the Chinese.

I make a fervent appeal for all Gatekeepers, prayer warriors, and Bahamians allover this Commonwealth, to be ready to take control of this country. Our constitution is built on the premise of a people whose tradition is forged in God, The Bible, and Christianity. This is an invaluable treasure, that we must not allow anyone to take from us.

Not the United Nations, not the United States, not China.

Whether you are aware of it or not, we are in imminent danger of being taken over by the Chinese. The Holy Bible, in Proverbs 22:7 says, the borrower is servant to the lender, and that is the position we find ourselves, in relationship to the Chinese, and remember they do not believe in Christianity nor democracy.

This could well be our final opportunity at free democratic elections, so I appeal to every eligible Bahamian to get registered, then turn out and vote IN, a righteous government, for "Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people". Proverbs 14:34.

It appears we are already adopting some of the undemocratic, unChristian practices of the Chinese. Who would have believed, or even imagined, five years ago, that pastors, peacefully praying in Rawson Square, with permission from the Cabinet office, would have been interrupted by senior police officers, and forcefully driven from Rawson Square, or be arrested?

To add insult to injury, the order for this communistic action came from someone inside Parliament, which was then in session. To this date, no one in government, or the police administration, has apologized to the pastors, given a reason for such undemocratic, un-Christian action, or even acknowledged that the incident actually happened.

Today it appears only certain pastors voices are welcomed to be heard on ZNS, the people's station. This suggests discrimination, and is definitely contrary to our Christian traditions. Such actions breach ones constitutional rights. In fact Bahamians constitutional rights are increasingly being trampled upon.

Religious liberty, freedom of speech and of assembly, only exist in the Bahamas these days for certain individuals and groups. These injustices must not be allowed to continue unchallenged.

This is a time like never before that all freedom loving people, and Christians throughout the Bahamas must pray unceasingly, because we have learned from experience, that Prayer changes things.

Thus the chief weapon of the Gatekeepers, leading into the next general election, will be the spiritual weapon of prayer. In this regard the Gatekeepers in conjunction with the Bahamas Global Impact, Prayer and Fasting Network, have launched a Year Of Prayer for the Bahamas, from August 2016 — August 2017.

We invite you to join us. For more information, and the year's prayer schedule, see: www.bahamasglobalimpactpafnetwork.com or call 361-3914; 422-1266 or 242-369-1010; 424-8828.

May God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

- Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe



