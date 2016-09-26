Dear Editor,

There is, and has been, a situation developing in this country that I consider very unsettling. You would think that I would be ecstatic about the number of businesses (of whatever category) that have been established in The Bahamas over the years.

I am not.

Concomitant with these openings of some, there are the inevitable closings of others. Certainly, the government of The Bahamas would be satisfied (I suspect) with the growth of seeming entrepreneurship displayed in this country in the recent past and simultaneously disappointed with the many closings.

However, in my humble opinion, if a man resorted or resorts to illegitimate means in order to establish and continue himself in business, then that is not true entrepreneurship. And, I suspect that many of these businesses in The Bahamas were established and continue to exist because of illegitimate means.

If one were to ask other legitimate businessmen who operate in the same type business as the illegitimate businessmen, then they would say that this type of activity provides them with grossly unfair competition. And sometimes they have to close up shop.

Legitimate, fair competition is a part of being in business. But unfair competition is a huge discouragement to the fair businessmen if something is not done by the government. And so, I would like to suggest to the government and the relevant enforcement arm of the police force that if it is suspected or known that certain individuals are engaging in certain beneficial financial activity which cannot be satisfactorily explained, then an investigation should be launched, reports submitted and arrests made where necessary.

Some of the more common practices of men involved in establishing or continuing in illegitimate businesses would be: Using proceeds from the illegal drug trade; using embezzled funds from their workplaces; using pilfered funds and inventory from their workplaces; failure to submit customs documents; failure to discharge their business license fee obligations; failure to remit National Insurance payments; failure to settle real property tax liabilities; failure to offer hazardous work insurance; failure to secure required permits; failure to submit relevant VAT documents. And I am sure that there are more, but these are some of the more common activities practiced by our unscrupulous “entrepreneurs”.

And so, it is my humble opinion that the government should move swiftly to correct this imbalance in entrepreneurial operation so that true competition would surface and the true definition of the word “entrepreneur” would reign ubiquitously throughout The Bahamas.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



