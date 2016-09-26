Let’s go with Perry one more time

Dear Editor,

It is no state secret how I feel about the benign leadership style of the prime minister. It is also not hidden that I, at the appropriate juncture, will move for the elevation of the DPM to the level. Those who are unwilling or unable to wrap their collective heads around either of these positions must do what they consider to be best for them. Alfred Sears is one of “my boys” too but we don’t play leapfrog.

I will also say to those who accuse me, without merit, of being a flip-flopper, viz a vie my support for the leadership of the PLP, could like it or lump it.

Over the course of the past several months I have been in intense discussions with assorted political personalities and financial heavyweights about the way forward for the nation. The vast majority of them, along with tens of thousands of “ordinary” Bahamians, are prepared, however reluctantly, to allow the PLP and the PM one more chance to get it right.

I reserve the right, however, to support other candidates, like Stephen Greenslade.

It is remarkable that seeing that I am not in public life or have yet to offer for a constituency that some of these misguided and venomous fellow Bahamians and fellow so-called Christians have cussed me out for declaring my continued support for the PM and the PLP.

The PM needs some radical makeovers and a drastic realignment of public policy initiatives if we are to recapture the imagination and on-the-ground support of the unwashed masses. I would want to see our party persuade some high ranking or perceived so to be members of the “opposition scrap gang” to join our ranks.

It is not that we in the PLP need them but we have a big tent and would wish all right-thinking Bahamians to come with us as we are poised to, finally, enter the Promised Land.

The PM, like all of us, is a flawed character I am sure, in many areas. None of us, however, as far as I am aware, has ever walked on water much less raised a single dead person. Yes, he and this administration have made a ton of mistakes and missteps of the highest order.

When you look around, however, what is the alternative?

We will go with PGC one more time. We will allow him to preside over the comprehensive rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI) and the grand opening of the long-delayed Baha Mar project. The establishment of an embryonic national youth service and the unshackling of Freeport from the GBPA, in my view, would serve to rationalize nation building and the economy.

I will support the PM for re-election as leader of the PLP and my beloved DPM to continue to lead this wonderful nation. This time around, however, we want no more fatuitous and shaggy promises mixed with a handy dose of pie in the sky. This is, PGC and PBD, your last chance to get it right or we will force you to leave it alone.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



