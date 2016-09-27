Helping motorists out

Dear Editor,

This letter is addressed to government employees. Why is it that when there is roadwork, or any other obstruction, going on on the streets, you don’t make up a sign before we turn on to the street saying “road being repaired” or even “obstruction ahead, use alternative route”, or something to that effect? Even if there is an accident, especially on the highway (Tonique Williams-Darling Highway), when the policemen arrive on the scene, let them notify someone in roadworks to construct a sign that reads “accident ahead, use alternative road”.

I had an incident recently where I came from the sports center and turned to go to Solomon’s Super Center. When I turned to go up, I discovered there was an accident. One lane was open because of a three-car collision. The police were there directing you to use the one lane.

If there was a sign at the roundabout when I came from Government High School, I would have gone right around and used another route.

– Aggravated Driver



