Homosexuality is a choice

Dear Editor,

In reference to one of your readers recently printed opinions regarding homosexuality, I would like to make several comments.

Over the years there have been numerous attempts to identify a “gay gene”. Those efforts have not met with overwhelming success for several reasons. Firstly, there is an inherent bias in most of the research. Many researchers are lacking the objectivity of real scientists and it is relatively easy to slant research to support any ideal. Additionally, it is important to remember that genes do not cause actions. They must be influenced by external factors, diet, environment, etc. In other words there are no genes for virginity, celibacy, philanthropy, murder or dishonesty. Genes do not influence morality, only biology. Are we really to believe that the increasing numbers of people who advocate for or practice homosexuality can be blamed solely on large-scale genetic mutations in our populations?

Secondly, they referenced the homosexual act as being natural because it occurs in nature. The mantra is that even animals do it. This argument is illogical and fallacious for the simple fact that man is made in the image of God. Man is creative and has the power of choice. Man is not just another animal, he is a spiritual being, a higher creation. It is when men are driven by impulses or emotion and not by self-control or intellect that they behave in animalistic ways. The fact that animals commit homosexual acts is evidence of how base the act is. Humans are expected to be more intelligent and exhibit more self-control than animals. Is this not a cardinal part of child rearing, teaching your children not to respond to every thought or feeling that they have? There are times, however, when people may regress to the most animalistic acts and behaviors and then seek to justify these base acts, simply because humans love to justify their behavior. There are many criminals in jail who will justify their theft, armed robbery, murder and other crimes. There is no end to politicians justifying their dishonorable decisions and there are many persons in our communities who justify the decisions they make to profit at the expense of the gullible and vulnerable.

The simple truth is that homosexuality is simply a person giving in to homosexual urges. Thoughts always precede actions, always. Committing the act traps the person in the behavior. It is not an orientation, it is simply a willful, voluntary act preceded by thoughts or desires.

Everyday, people are tempted to commit one act or another. Seemingly endless thoughts and feelings abound in the mind, but many persons reason that the consequences of committing certain acts is too great for them to bear, and instead they choose to exhibit self-control and do not commit those acts. Others give in to temptation and find themselves caught up in lifestyle choices that they have great difficulty extricating themselves from. This is true for theft, alcoholism, drug addiction, gambling, “alternative lifestyles” and other societal ills. Those who do not want to accept the simplicity of this explanation quite frankly do not want to accept responsibility for their decisions. We may not be responsible for every thought, feeling, urge or impulse we may have, but we are responsible for whether or not we act on them.

Lastly, television and the Internet are powerful tools for the spreading of ideas. They are being used to shape the cultures of the world in ways not imagined before. Companies spend billions of dollars annually to influence consumer spending. Listening to extremist Islamic propaganda has influenced otherwise normal people in first world countries to take up the murderous cause of Islamic extremists. It is more likely the mainstreaming of homosexuality is not due to genes, but to liberal media outlets pushing the “gay agenda” and the lowering of the bar of moral expectations due to the widespread acceptability of moral failures.

– JB



