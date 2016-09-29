The Manchurian candidates

Dear Editor,

The FNM emerged from the debacle of its recent national convention more divided than it was going in. The hapless leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis (FNM-Killarney), was voted back in the stark and notable absence from the leadership contest by Loretta Butler-Turner (FNM-Long Island) and Senator Duane Sands.

Even though I am not an FNM and most of my other habits are good, I supported their candidacies. But, alas, they were more like Don Quixote than King Arthur and his knights. They bamboozled their supporters into believing that they were dead serious about unseating Minnis and Peter Turnquest (FNM- East Grand Bahama), but fizzled out at the last minute.

I was disappointed because, like the Labour leader in the U.K., Minnis is not wanted by many of his elected fellow FNMs, or so they have said, over and over again in recent times. The majority of the delegates at their doll-house-styled convention, however, seemed to like him or his siren promises and political largesse. It is what it is, but it is highly unlikely that the FNM is any more united than it would have been under the masterful and dynamic leadership of Hubert Alexander Ingraham. It is such a pity and blow to parliamentary balance.

The FNM has now selected and ratified several candidates who have been and might still be associated with Sarkis (Izmirlian) and crew. It is inconceivable that he and his corporate entities would not be “contributing” to the electoral expenses of those candidates who are so connected to them and, by extension, the partial funding of the FNM. I recall that, as a younger adult, there was a movie titled “The Manchurian Candidate”.

That movie, which won numerous international awards, portrayed an American prisoner of war who had been captured somewhere in China. He was handsome, politically savvy and the scion of a wealthy American family. The Chinese (they are in The Bahamas right now and thousands more, allegedly, via proposed touristic junkets) are scheduled to start flowing into our wonderful nation once Baha Mar is up and running.

No one knows for sure the deal which some say has been struck and is sealed by an order (quite legitimate) of a court of competent jurisdiction. Some opine that a component of Bahamian citizenship, naturalization and concessions was agreed to by the Christie administration on behalf of the ignorant and unwashed masses.

Sarkis has been very quiet of late, and I suspect that he too may have arrived at a deal with the nebulous Chinese. If he is a smart man and is being advised by lawyers with integrity (yeah, I know all about integrity) he would have done so by now, or as we move forward with the completion of the sale, strike one as quickly as possible. Many people seem to have conveniently forgotten that, no matter how they (hidden forces, et al) sliced or diced Baha Mar, Sarkis has a huge financial stake in the same of which no one, inclusive of any court, is capable, in law, of divesting him. Yes, he may be divested at some juncture, but it must be mutually agreed and an arbitrated settlement be arrived at.

If then, as I suggest, all of the known major players are onboard, the completion of the hulking resort should be done in short order. We may also expect, right now, the arrival of another thousand or so of our comrades from the People’s Republic of China guised as construction workers. Again, my fellow Bahamian will be left holding the empty financial bag while feasting on Chinese fried rice (an excellent dish) with smothered calamari. Of course, this meal will be washed down by some nice rice wine or beer from Shanghai.

If my postulation advocated above is correct, there is the strong possibility that at least four Manchurian-styled Bahamian political candidates have been injected into the very bowels of the fast crumbling FNM party styled doll house of cards. The Manchurian in the movie aforesaid was swapped in an exchange of prisoners but not before an electronic chip was implanted in his head, just to the rear of his brain.

Upon his return to the U.S.A., he immediately entered elective politics as a Democrat. In short order he was elected to the House of Representatives; the Senate in quick succession and, lo and behold, the presidency of the great U.S.A.! The Chinese now had their “man” in the White House itself.

Every so often, thereafter, the Chinese pressed a button, and the president would then agree to political and economic initiatives beneficial to the Chinese and their allies. Republicans and others in opposition thought that the president was crazy but there was method in the madness. So it was then on the big screen, so it appears today in our wonderful nation.

We are no longer a fishing village and, fortunately or unfortunately, the Chinese may as well move in, but we have to be careful that foreign investors and their Bahamian cohorts do not hijack democracy any further in this country. I encourage all Bahamians, however, to keep a sharp eye on the roll-out of the FNM’s candidates. I now count four Manchurians, no doubt there are more to come.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



