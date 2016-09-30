My selections for prime minister

Dear Editor,

Would you agree with me that The Bahamas is a small country? After all, we can only boast of a population of 350,000 people. But, notwithstanding our small size, The Bahamas has managed to etch out our place on the world scene from sports, to business, to world diplomacy and more. For lack of a better phrase, The Bahamas is on the map.

I remember one time when I was in college in Canada and I had an African roommate. I introduced myself and indicated to him that I was from The Bahamas. He summoned a big smile on his face and bellowed “It’s Better In The Bahamas!” Needless to say, I was ecstatic. I was beside myself. I was so proud to know that an individual from as far away as Africa would know of The Bahamas.

Editor, in no small way does the reputation of The Bahamas fall within the purview of its leaders – from Sir Roland Symonette to Perry G. Christie. However, we are such a small jurisdiction that it would be difficult (but not impossible) to enlist suitable candidates for leader of the country. First, and foremost, the man or woman must be willing to lead.

That is the most difficult hurdle to surmount. The Bahamian people must attempt to convince this individual that his/her country needs him/her. And part of the pitch should be that we have so few people to choose from.

That is why I do not believe in term limits for the post of prime minister in this country. As a matter of fact, I don’t believe in term limits for any country, up to and including the great United States of America. If the people want him/her (as leader), then they should have him/her.

That is pure unadulterated democracy. But, that is not the case; and, as the prime minister likes to say “it is what it is”.

The second hurdle that needs to be negotiated is assessing this individual’s qualifications. I am sure that if and when this individual decides to elevate his/her aspirations, he/she will be bombarded with the same old question: “What are your qualifications to be prime minister?” It is a valid question.

If I was in that position I would always answer the same way: “My qualification is that I love The Bahamas very much; that is the only qualification I need.” That is the only qualification any patriotic Bahamian needs to run this country.

However, as politicians, one must have charisma to galvanize support for your efforts for you to win the government and to assume power. Sir Roland had it. Sir Lynden had it. Hubert Ingraham had it. And Perry Christie has it. In my humble opinion, who else would we the Bahamian people have to convince to seek to become prime minister of The Bahamas?

Who, in their public persona has the qualifications to lead, and the charisma to boot? In my humble opinion, besides Christie and Ingraham, we would also have to convince: Brent Symonette (former deputy prime minister); Richard Lightbourn (current FNM MP); Franklyn Wilson (former PLP MP); Senator Sean McWeeney (former attorney general); Ryan Pinder (current PLP MP); Dr. Daniel Johnson (current minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture); Edison Key (current FNM MP); Loretta Butler-Turner (current FNM MP); and Bran McCartney (leader of the DNA). Those are my choices. Now it would be up to the Bahamian people to cause them to be willing to lead.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



