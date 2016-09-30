The Committee on Privilege and the administration of justice

Dear Editor,

A few words from the Byzantines on this topic: “The ruler’s highest achievement is the administration of justice,” Nicholas I Mysticos, 10th century ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople.

Unfortunately it seems our rulers do not hold the administration of justice in high regard.

Instead they have appointed a House of Assembly Committee on Privilege to investigate a Supreme Court judge as a result of her ruling against Cabinet minister Jerome Fitzgerald, while the matter is sub-judice (still in the courts, on appeal). Our government funds are paying for minister Fitzgerald’s legal fees. The committee also intends to investigate two of the attorneys, Fred Smith, Q.C. and Ferron Bethell.

This is inappropriate. It is an angry response to a constitutional and national matter. And according to Basil the Great, a 4th century theologian: “Inappropriate anger leads to a fall.”

The tragedy of “the fall” in this case is that it may not be the fall of the Cabinet minister, or the government, but the fall of The Bahamas itself from the status of a properly administered constitutional democracy with an independent judiciary.

We then become a country where political or personal dictates can trump constitutional principles, and the rights and protections of individuals in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

This outcome offers only an uncertain future to both Bahamians and foreign investors.

Of course, the government still has the opportunity at this time to reconsider its decision to investigate Justice Indra Charles and the two attorneys.

In the words of the ancients “to err is human, to insist on error is diabolical, to repent is divine”.

Leandra Esfakis




