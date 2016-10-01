The stray dog problem in The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

Do you have a dog? Yes? Is it a purebred dog or a potcake (mutt)? More likely than not, editor, if you have a purebred dog or a potcake you have it in your yard; and the yard is fenced in. If you do not have a fenced in yard, you probably have your purebred dog or potcake chained or tied so that it cannot wander about the streets to bother other people, or other dogs; or so that it could not be stolen by nefarious culprits.

Sometimes your dog, besides being chained and fenced in, is kept inside your house. Do I have a point? Yes I do. You see, my point is that if you love your dog, be it a purebred or a potcake, you will do everything within your power to see to it that the dog does not run away, does not bother other dogs, does not bother other people and is prevented from being stolen. Those intentions are responsible as well as admirable.

But, what about the stray dogs in The Bahamas? Where are the owners of these dogs?

Sometimes I feel very sorry for these dogs – foraging for food and water in the roads, in the bushes and even in your garbage bins. These types of dogs have usually been abandoned by their “owners” and left to fend for themselves in this cold, harsh and unforgiving world. Sometimes I think that they would be better off dead.

My educated guess is that the Bahamas Humane Society feels the same way, because when stray dogs are rescued from the streets of Nassau, if it cannot find a home for them in a reasonable amount of time, it euthanizes them. It does not send them back on the streets in hopes that they survive the best way that they can. Putting them to sleep is the humane thing to do, hence the word in its name.

What often happens is that the owners of these stray dogs have lost their dogs and the dogs are roaming about the streets of The Bahamas hungry and afraid. Frantic owners search for their dogs and sometimes offer rewards for the return of their beloved pet because they know that if they are returned to the Humane Society, eventually they will be euthanized if not claimed or adopted. Might I offer a piece of advice to loving dog owners?

Outfit your dogs with collars and tags that have the name of the dog, the name of the owner and how the finder of the dog can get in contact with the owner. That should alleviate any problems associated with losing your dog.

But what do we do about those stray dogs whose owners don’t even care if the dogs live or die? Well, Editor, here is where my opinions and advice get a bit dicey. I have already pointed out to you that the Bahamas Humane Society euthanizes stray dogs that have been presented to them for their care who are not claimed or adopted. What I am now proposing is that we, in The Bahamas, get the police involved with cleaning up our streets and at the same time doing the humane thing as far as these stray dogs are concerned.

Even our tourists have been heard to comment about these ubiquitous stray dogs. And some of these dogs are violent. In the mean time, let us all “put our heads together” to come up with a tenable solution to this stray dog problem we have in The Bahamas.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



