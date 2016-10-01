Bahamas is not a failed state

Dear Editor,

I usually try not to get into the “you say, I say” that passes for social commentary and erudition in the newspapers and on radio but I feel compelled having woken up on a beautiful Monday morning to respond to your story coverage of remarks imputed to Jeff Lloyd in your Monday, July 25 edition of your newspaper under the headline “Bahamas a failed state if status quo remains”.

Lloyd, who has been burnishing his reputation by attempting to be all things to all men on his radio talk show, has no idea of the reality of what a “failed state is” and to deliver such profundity shows that he is trite and superficial in his thinking.

Many of us knew this all along.

To cite as the basis for his reasoning the fact that we are failing in every index in “every subdivision of statistical measurement in this country” is not only a misrepresentation of the facts, but is incorrect and meant to impress his audience, who, for the most part, ought not to have been taken in by this nonsense.

This is not the place to enumerate subject by subject the steadily improving indices of The Bahamas in global tables emanating from the U.N., the World Bank, the IMF and other reputable organizations that report on subjects such as literacy, maternal and child healthcare, nutritional standards, morbidity, employment, infrastructure development, per capita GDP, housing, access to education, world corruption table, religious freedom, and so on, but anyone with access to the Internet can easily google these matters and come away with a completely different understanding.

It is puerile to suggest that you become a failed state because one has to wait for a passport or that the country has been unable to upgrade its bus system or that one has to wait for a few hours for vehicle licensing or because there is wastage in the public management system. Really?

I suggest that these are petite bourgeois concerns and the mere fact of having mentioned them undermines Lloyd’s argument. These are clearly not issues of concern for people bordering on a failed state status. If he wants to talk about failed state, Lloyd needs only travel one hour by flight from The Bahamas to Haiti, or take a two-hour flight a bit further south to Venezuela and try living as the average citizen does in these countries and he would come away with a vastly different understand of the reality of a failed state.

If what Lloyd wanted was a headline he got it but his remarks were emotive and do not have a basis of fact.

– Sydney L. Ferguson



