The work of the Bahamas Humane Society

Dear Editor,

I write in response to Marvin Lightbourn’s letter “The stray dog problem in The Bahamas”, published in the October 1, 2016 edition of The Nassau Guardian.

I believe that Lightbourn is trying to direct people to do the right thing, and that is to care for their dogs.

However, I was appalled to read Lightbourn saying that the Bahamas Humane Society picks up dogs and “after a period of time” euthanizes them.

This is so absolutely not true.

We are basically a “no kill” shelter. When dogs come into the BHS, they are cared for, and we find homes for them. Some dogs have remained for as much as a year before finding the right home. When dogs are found and brought into the shelter, they have a check up, they are put on medication if necessary and we post the animal’s photo on Facebook and share it amongst the general population, in the hope of finding their family.

How Lightbourn can possibly point out that the BHS euthanizes dogs presented to it who are not claimed or adopted, I am at a loss for words and devastated that there are actually still people out there who believe this.

No, Mr. Lightbourn, we don’t euthanize healthy dogs just because they have been in the shelter too long, and we do not need the police involved; they have quite enough on their plates catching criminals. They do not need anything else to do.

Another thing I would like point out is that chaining a dog for any long period is not acceptable. Dogs need to have a fenced-in yard to run around in, or must be taken for regular and long walks. We at the Bahamas Humane Society do not encourage chaining your dog. Owned dogs should not be allowed to wander. They should remain on their owner’s property at all times unless with the owner.

However, we all know that is not the fact in The Bahamas; owned, and yes, loved dogs are very often out and about.

The only way to control the population of roaming dogs is to hold frequent and large spay and neuter clinics all over New Providence and the other islands. A female dog can start to have puppies around six to eight months old. She can have two litters a year and up to 10 or 12 puppies each time. Do the math! By spaying and neutering we reduce the population, we have a happier and healthier neighborhood and everybody is happy.

The BHS is making headway. There are fewer strays. The roaming owned dogs hopefully are now getting spayed and neutered as we try to teach responsible animal ownership.

Mr. Lightbourn: I reach out to you and invite you to please come to the Bahamas Humane Society shelter for a tour. You can see the animals, well cared for and happy, waiting to be matched with a new family.

If a dog or cat is picked up and brought to the shelter, that animal is cared for and loved. The only reason we would ever euthanize would be severe illness.

– Kim Aranha, president, Bahamas Humane Society



