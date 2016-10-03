Acknowledge the sleeping giant

Dear Editor,

In 2012, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) made history on many levels. More than 13,000 Bahamians voted for it, even though it was a third party and this was its first political challenge for the government of The Bahamas.

It did not win any seats in 2012, but the numbers showed that it accomplished an impressive feat. The vast number of people who voted for the DNA was indicative of the fact that Bahamians had become fed up with the established political parties in the country.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, in what will be remembered as one of his greatest blunders, called the DNA a splinter group.

He never in his wildest dreams believed that it would have acquired 8.5 percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 general election. Many persons believe that the DNA contributed to Ingraham and the Free National Movement’s (FNM’s) loss at the polls.

The last four years has been up and down for the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the FNM. The DNA is no exception. Its performance was very sluggish after the general election and it lost a lot of the momentum it had gained prior to the election.

But four years later, it seems to be making noticeable inroads toward becoming a viable political option. The PLP’s performance to date has been poor with continuing allegations of fiscal irresponsibility and an unmistakable blatant lack of accountability.

The economy continues to contract and our latest economic downgrade shows that we are still on the wrong track to recovery. The FNM has had ongoing public leadership issues and this has effectively weakened their party’s base.

The DNA, on the other hand, despite an ongoing blistering critique from media personnel and citizens, continues to push its agenda forward, which states that the FNM and the PLP are basically the same party and that if Bahamians want more of the same bad treatment, they should continue to vote for either of these political parties.

There are many pundits out there who say that a vote for the DNA is a wasted vote. I have never heard more nonsense in my life. Bahamians who vote are exercising one of their most powerful rights as citizens of this country.

The premise of this argument is thus ludicrous.

Some also say that the DNA is a one-man party. This is also an insult to Bahamians who are thinking clearly. DNA Leader Branville McCartney said that they will be offering a full slate of candidates in the 2017 general election.

Some of the ratified candidates are very successful businessmen and their candidacies should be taken seriously.

The DNA has also just completed a two-day convention, something that the governing party has not done since 2009. It also did not have any major controversies during its convention, as did the FNM.

Furthermore, DNA members consist of a wide cross-section of society. They are comprised of elite persons in society, blue-collar workers and persons who are disabled, a lot of whom appear to be fed up with the unquestionable mismanagement of the country by successive governments.

So for all the die-hard PLPs, FNMs and Bahamians out there who for various reasons continue to discount the DNA as a viable political option, I say to you that you are gravely misguided.

It is time to wake up to reality. Stop deceiving yourselves.

Research tells us that a lot of what the DNA says cannot be refuted. Have the PLP and FNM been fiscally prudent during their tenures in government? Has any government ever seriously tackled corporate malfeasance? Do Bahamians own their economy after 49 years of majority rule? The answer to these questions is a resounding no.

As an observer of the political climate in the country it would be extremely foolish to discount the DNA’s significance on the outcome of the next general election. It appears to be poised to make history again.

It is the elephant in the room and from my vantage point, it is the sleeping giant some still refuse to acknowledge.

– Dehavilland Moss



