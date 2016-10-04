A letter to young Bahamians

Dear Editor,

I write this letter to appeal to the young people of The Bahamas. Has anyone ever taken the time to write a letter to you? If not, today, I implore all young people to take the time to read this brief letter.

It is my wish that all young people know this: You are a very valuable asset to this country. Oftentimes, things are portrayed in such a way that you feel less than important. But you are very important. You represent the imminent future of this country. Many of you, in less than a decade, will be the adults of tomorrow.

Without a doubt, I know that one of you holds the answer to the country’s power problem, unemployment and underemployment issues, corruption in governance and how to make our country great again.

If you have not received certain valuable lessons in life by this time, you are running out of time to learn them before you graduate from high school, and possibly college, and are faced with the realities and responsibilities of life.

One of the most important lessons that needs to be learned is to respect yourself and those around you. You deserve respect. Too often, I see those in authority dismissing you. They do not take the time to hear your visions for this country; to hear your passion and even to hear your problems. Sometimes, a listening ear makes all the difference in the world. Respect yourself and your body. Value your own mind and pray – seek guidance as to your purpose on Earth. Knowing what you came to do makes all the difference in the world.

Secondly, learn to be more disciplined. Discipline yourself to complete all of the work assigned during your academic pursuits. Discipline yourself to carry out your duties at home and in your personal life as well. Although sometimes they may feel overwhelming, they pay off in the long run. It will help to build your character and your sense of commitment to all of your responsibilities in life.

Discipline in sports, for example, creates winners on the court, on the track, in the pool – anywhere. Raw talent can only take you so far. You must then apply discipline to continue to practice your craft of choice and become the best at it.

If you choose to do something you love, it will be easier for you to succeed, as you will enjoy the journey and face the challenges with greater confidence.

Finally, learn how to become self-reliant. There are opportunities all around you that you simply have to take the time to look for. Becoming an entrepreneur will allow you to avoid the depression that comes with trying to find a job in a tough economy. Industries thrive when entrepreneurs pave their own ways. You can do it, too. Believe in yourself first, even if it seems that you don’t have that cheerleading squad to back you.

As the great prophet Marcus Mosiah Garvey taught us: “Without self-confidence, you are twice defeated in the race of life.”

I believe in all of you, and I respect all of you. It is my desire that even the adults that read this letter let you know that they feel the same way. Maybe the young people of The Bahamas have not heard it enough!

– Joshua C. Forbes



