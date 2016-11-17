A good group of FNM candidates

Dear Editor,

I must say that I am very pleased with slate of candidates approved and ratified by the Free National Movement to date. There is little doubt that the electorate wants to see fresh and new faces – new potential political leaders in our Bahamas today.

Indeed, it is a strong sentiment that we need to move on from the leadership of the past and take the country into a new direction – a new vision and a new start. Many of the persons nominated thus far by Dr. Hubert Minnis and the FNM team are from varied backgrounds – demographics, economic, social, professional, business, civil service, advocacy and age-bracket. They represent a true cross-section of our community and who we are as Bahamians.

Noteworthy, and a good thing, is that to date none of the nominated candidates were standard-bearers for the party when it won for the first time in 1992 – almost 25 years ago. That is a remarkable achievement by the party because it is a prevalent view that persons who have been running for the party for the past 25 years, a quarter of a century, need to give others an opportunity to serve. That way the party would soon be looking to even a newer generation of leaders – giving them an opportunity to come forward and to serve. But, it starts with now.

It appears, not only 1992 but even 1997, no candidate who offered either year for the FNM has been nominated to date. There is only one constituency remaining in New Providence where there is such an issue and that is Yamacraw. I saw an article about two weeks ago in one of the dailies indicating that Elsworth Johnson, president of the Bahamas Bar Association, might be interested. If that is so he would make a good choice. Most of the New Providence constituencies now have ratified candidates with few exceptions and there is a lot of talk that a few more will be nominated next week.

The FNM is on the move now. People are feeling good about the slate of candidates, its chances for success in 2017, it is getting traction in the public. Minnis is getting stronger and the people cannot wait for an opportunity to vote out this uncaring Christie-led PLP government.

– A pleased FNM supporter



