The best interest of Bahamians

Dear Editor,

I have read a number of articles recently in the newspaper regarding concerns of local pharmaceutical wholesalers that the government (Public Hospitals Authority) may be planning to bypass them and go directly to manufacturers to purchase drugs.

It appears that wholesalers are afraid that this could adversely affect their businesses. With the drug plan in place and NIB coming, there will be very little “private market” left for these businesses to survive on. Buying direct from manufacturers would mean that the government would have to assume the function of the distributors, taking the loss on their financial contributions in salaries, taxes and donations, and literally add more costs to the already weighted down public purse.

If a product is needed and not available, the government has a right to purchase from wherever and whoever it wants, especially in the case of a necessary medicine. However, if it is true that the PHA is planning to purchase direct from manufacturers and assume the role of the wholesalers in an effort to lower their cost for all drugs, I believe that they are taking a step back.

Governments are moving away from the model of taking on the details and tasks of running businesses. Public procurement processes are one of the best examples of how citizens, governments and businesses can work together for mutual gain. Government’s job is to regulate the market, set the guidelines and the rules and create an even playing field, then let the private sector manage the business.

Based on its own statement, it appears that the Public Hospitals Authority has a “procurement policy”. This policy is central to the issues raised. Has that policy been adhered to? Is it transparent? Are the wholesalers and the public fully aware of who all the bidders are, the prices submitted, who won the awards, etc.? Are the wholesalers familiar with the policy? If not, why not? Certainly they should not be “playing the game without the rules”.

Fundamentally, transparency and accountable procurement cycles mean that companies that win the bids are those with the best product at the best price targeted at achieving the best outcome. The bidding process, along with complete transparency, sets the backdrop to ensure that both the government and the private sector are working together in the best interest of all.

– Bahamians First



