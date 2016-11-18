Christie’s meddling in FNM matters

Dear Editor,

The hypocrisy that is Perry Christie. It was reported that on October 20, two sidelined MPs were urged by Christie to fight for their political careers and to resist Dr. Hubert Minnis with all of their might. In this unsolicited political advice, we understood Christie to suggest that there was something patently wrong about a political party deciding not to offer sitting MPs its nomination for re-election. Or was this just an attempt to score cheap political points?

However, in a funny turn of events, we see that just one week later it was reported that the Progressive Liberal Party’s ratification of its candidate for the Exuma seat had to be postponed. This is relevant because the candidate rumored to be receiving the party’s nomination in this area is none other than Chester Cooper, and not PLP incumbent Anthony Moss. How amusingly hypocritical.

Why are there not calls from the PM to Anthony Moss to resist this move with all his might as was directed to the FNM? To date as far as we are aware, there has not been any public declaration that Moss is uninterested in re-election. In fact, he has delivered the Exuma seat to the winning column of the PLP for the past three elections. Surely such a senior and effective MP deserves to be afforded more courtesy than that.

If the call to fight for political careers can apply to FNM MPs who are both first-time MPs, surely this logic and rational must apply to a three-time sitting PLP MP.

All I’m saying is what is good for the goose ought to be good for the gander.

– Conjecture



