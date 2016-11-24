Support and concern for the Bay Street March

Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to write regarding your editorial that appeared Monday, November 21. Firstly, I find your daily writing absolutely on point and for the more recent years, they have been very relevant, as have been your Monday National Review stories. I thoroughly commend you for these insightful writings.

Today, however, I wish to comment on your “Will Bahamians March” editorial. This addressed Ranard Henfield’s planned march in Downtown Nassau to express the community’s displeasure with our current leadership, especially relating to fishing, tourism and the economy. And, if I can read between the lines, I might also suggest that the lack of transparency and accountability displayed by the governing party may also be at the heart of the matter.

I agree with your comment that “public protests are powerful”. However, while I feel that peaceful protest does have a place in democratic societies, there is an overwhelming fright by many people in New Providence that such protests may become dangerous and possibly cause innocent individuals harm. Your editorial was encouraging locals to participate in this well-intended march. I see that Dr. Hubert Minnis has recently commented that the current administration has caused Bahamians to feel like “prisoners” in their own homes. Sadly, I find that to be an accurate statement.

While some claim that crime is on the decline, there are still stern warnings out that gang violence and retaliation are an ongoing threat to all (even those law-abiding citizens) as well as the continued random shootings and burglaries, etc. As much as I am in agreement with this planned march to display our discontent with the current policies and our government’s (mostly silent) decisions, I will not be one marching downtown on November 25. I wish well to all of those who do go out and hope that it is indeed a peaceful protest. Congrats to Henfield for organizing this effort. Hopefully, the message will not fall on deaf ears.

– BT



