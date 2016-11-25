Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

We’ve seen this movie before

Published: Nov 25, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Dear Editor,

Gowon Bowe, chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, has reportedly stated that the government’s new tax compliance initiative would assist in increasing annual revenue, decreasing annual deficits and generating annual surpluses.

Cast your mind back to 2014 and very similar, if not the same, arguments were put forward about VAT when the Bahamas Chamber and other groups went along with the implementation of a value added-tax at 7.5 percent (instead of the proposed 15 percent).

A year and a half in, VAT has hampered economic growth and many believe it has exacerbated the wasteful spending by a government that now appears even more cash-strapped than before VAT was introduced.

This points to the core issue with the country’s fiscal problems: spending, waste, “leakage” (read theft of tax dollars) and an ever-growing monolith of power and regulations.

No obvious steps have been taken by the government to hold the line on spending since VAT was introduced. Instead they argue that controlling their inflated budgets (note this is not even suggesting a five percent decrease in spending) to compensate for slower economic growth would be detrimental.

Presumably they think the burgeoning deficits and debt are not harmful.

It is cause for concern when the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce gives up on sound fiscal principles in order to go along to get a long with the party in power.

The argument that the result of taxing people more will assist in increasing annual revenue, decreasing annual deficits and generating annual surpluses is specious based on the government’s fiscal track record.

The trend line of the debt and deficits over 40 years – which includes many tax increases along the way – casts a long shadow of doubt on this reasoning.

There is also no guarantee that increasing taxes will increase revenue in a declining economy.

Higher taxes might slow economic growth even more.

Yes, we’ve seen this movie before and the outcome is not very pleasant so far.

 

– Rick Lowe

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

.

Quick Links