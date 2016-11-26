Monopoly on common sense

Dear Editor,

After a voice note by Cabinet Minister Fred Mitchell was circulated on social media, in true “PLP-esque” manner, I feel compelled to offer my unsolicited advice to Mitchell and the Progressive Liberal Party.

As a young Bahamian it is becoming increasingly clear to me that only a select few citizens possess the right to speak on matters of national importance and show any concern with respect to issues that undoubtedly affect the lives of this and future generations. Anyone else not belonging to this superior faction of apparently brilliant and capable thinkers is simply labelled as either unpatriotic, insane, undemocratic or pathetically stupid.

I take grave exception to the litany of insults hurled at anyone who criticizes the Progressive Liberal Party government. It is my opinion that this level of behavior serves as the impetus for damaging a society where there can exist any sensible political discourse. Why is it that when average Bahamians wish to contribute to the political discourse of our country, or demonstrate peacefully to express their desires for change or to have critical issues addressed, they are quickly insulted, primarily by this government?

I am of the view that the behavior of Mitchell is the primary reason why young dynamic Bahamian thinkers are discouraged from participating in the political process and contributing to our nation building. Without any fear of reprimand, contradiction and impending insults to my intelligence by this minister and his party, it is my view that Mitchell is a quintessential example of his own trivial and pointless insults. As opposed to constant deflection, my advice to this minister is to serve as an example to young men like myself and offer meaningful contributions to the political discourse of our country. Rather than seek to insult the intelligence of the average Bahamian, which in most cases is completely senseless, perhaps this minister should urge his government, that comprises the majority of our duly elected representative, to explain to we, the Bahamian people, what exactly is being done to combat the scourge of crime, and to grow our economy – the two major platform points campaigned upon by the Progressive Liberal Party in 2012.

In the words of the PLP’s illustrious chairman, Bradley Roberts, I think I speak for the majority of persons in my generation when I say that there is not “a snowball’s chance in hell” that we will allow ourselves to be excluded from the development and growth of our great nation. If this country is to ever improve and once again experience prosperity, we must move beyond such behavior and realize that there is no one man or group of persons who hold the exclusive and monopolistic right to common sense in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

– Tevin R. Bannister



